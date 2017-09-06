Day At The Track

Downbytheseaside moves up in Poll

10:31 AM 06 Sep 2017 NZST
Downbytheseaside (#7)
Downbytheseaside (#7)
Mike Lizzi Photo

Freehold, NJ --- Messenger Stakes winner Downbytheseaside moved up a spot to No. 3 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll while undefeated 2-year-old female trotter Manchego joined the harness racing Top 10 following her victory in the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship.

Fear The Dragon, who was scratched sick from his Pennsylvania Sire Stakes final, remained No. 1 while Simcoe Stakes winner Ariana G stayed No. 2.

Resolve, who was idle, was fourth in the rankings while Huntsville, who finished third in his Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship, slipped from No. 3 to fifth.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Fear The Dragon (29)

3pc

12-10-2-0

$1,034,810

343

1

2

Ariana G (3)

3tf

9-7-1-1

$610,840

303

2

3

Downbytheseaside (2)

3pc

12-8-1-2

$956,216

254

4

4

Resolve

6th

9-4-2-1

$485,149

183

5

5

Huntsville

3pc

12-7-3-1

$916,078

164

3

6

Hannelore Hanover

5tm

8-4-3-0

$272,424

125

4

7

Marion Marauder

4th

6-3-1-1

$456,097

106

6

8

Agent Q

3pf

11-7-2-1

$481,066

83

9

9

Walner

3tc

2-2-0-0

$83,615

60

8

10

Manchego (1)

2tf

6-6-0-0

$335,898

59

--

Also: Blazin Britches (56); Lady Shadow (51); International Moni (22); Sintra (20); Emoticon Hanover, Keystone Velocity (19); Pure Country (11); Percy Bluechip, Rainbow Room (10); Devious Man (9); Firedrake (6); Crazy Wow, Nike Franco N (3); Yes Mickey, You Know You Do (2); Perfect Spirit, Top Flight Angel (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

