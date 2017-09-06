Downbytheseaside moves up in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Messenger Stakes winner Downbytheseaside moved up a spot to No. 3 in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll while undefeated 2-year-old female trotter Manchego joined the harness racing Top 10 following her victory in the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship.

Fear The Dragon, who was scratched sick from his Pennsylvania Sire Stakes final, remained No. 1 while Simcoe Stakes winner Ariana G stayed No. 2.

Resolve, who was idle, was fourth in the rankings while Huntsville, who finished third in his Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship, slipped from No. 3 to fifth.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Fear The Dragon (29) 3pc 12-10-2-0 $1,034,810 343 1 2 Ariana G (3) 3tf 9-7-1-1 $610,840 303 2 3 Downbytheseaside (2) 3pc 12-8-1-2 $956,216 254 4 4 Resolve 6th 9-4-2-1 $485,149 183 5 5 Huntsville 3pc 12-7-3-1 $916,078 164 3 6 Hannelore Hanover 5tm 8-4-3-0 $272,424 125 4 7 Marion Marauder 4th 6-3-1-1 $456,097 106 6 8 Agent Q 3pf 11-7-2-1 $481,066 83 9 9 Walner 3tc 2-2-0-0 $83,615 60 8 10 Manchego (1) 2tf 6-6-0-0 $335,898 59 --

Also: Blazin Britches (56); Lady Shadow (51); International Moni (22); Sintra (20); Emoticon Hanover, Keystone Velocity (19); Pure Country (11); Percy Bluechip, Rainbow Room (10); Devious Man (9); Firedrake (6); Crazy Wow, Nike Franco N (3); Yes Mickey, You Know You Do (2); Perfect Spirit, Top Flight Angel (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications