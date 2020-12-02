Downbytheseaside's book is full and closed

Delaware, OH – Diamond Creek announced Tuesday (Dec. 1) that 2017 harness racing 'Pacer of the Year', Downbytheseaside, has a full and closed book for 2021. Downbytheseaside‘s book was inundated with applications after making a splash at the sales this fall.

Downbytheseaside‘s first crop of yearlings were extremely well received by the buyers this year. At the Ohio Jug Sale, an average of more than $44,000 for 37 horses sold with 3 colts going for over $100,000. He repeated that success again in Lexington where 26 yearlings were sold for average over $61,000, more than 10 times his initial stud fee. Success continued at the Standardbred Horse Sale, where 10 sold for an average of $47,000 with top prices of $95,000 and $97,000.

“The yearlings looked the part and I think that people in Ohio, and outside of Ohio, are looking for this kind of horse, ” said Diamond Creek’s Adam Bowden, “The sale results show that you can’t consider him simply a regional stallion.”

Diamond Creek and the Downbytheseaside syndicate would like to sincerely thank all the breeders who supported and backed the stallion in his first year at stud.

Some of the breeder success stories from Downbytheseaside’s first crop include:

Lexington – Hip 836 Sea Lioness, filly out of Lionness Hanover, bred by Hickory Lane Farm and sold by

Spring Haven for $200,000 to Greg Luther.

Lexington – Hip 730 Coastal Front, colt out of She’s Poison, bred and sold by Winbak Farm for $115,000 to

Don Robinson, agent.

Lexington – Hip 721 Nola Blu, filly out of Catharsis, bred and sold by Crawford Farms for $100,000 to Greg

Luther of Ohio.

Lexington – Hip 737 Gulf Shores, colt out of Western Drag, bred by Sugar Valley Farm and sold by Diamond

Creek for $100,000 to Brian Brown, agent.

Ohio Jug Sale – Hip 103 Fire By The Sea, colt out of Wildfire Princess, bred by Enos Weaver and sold by

Spring Haven Farm for $100,000 to Brian Brown.

Diamond Creek Farm