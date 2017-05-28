Downbytheseaside crushes - upset in Lismore

Tequila Monday dominates the Lismore Pace to record her first win of the season and a new lifetime mark of 1:52.2.

Columbus, OH --- World champion Downbytheseaside's sophomore record remains intact after a decisive harness racing score in 1:52 in the $340,000 Art Rooney Pace at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday (May 27) evening.

Commencing his journey in rein to David Miller from post position three the 1-9 favorite sat in third in the early stages behind Summer Side (Tim Tetrick) and Miso Fast (Matt Kakaley). As Summer Side set the opening panel of :27.3, Kakaley moved Miso Fast early and with purpose from the pocket to advance upon the leader.

Miller was not about to allow Miso Fast to pace to far from his horse and took out upon that rival's heels, but Kakaley was not willing to settle for Downbytheseaside the option to clear. His route pushed Downbytheseaside and Miller three-wide and they had their work cut out for them in gaining the lead shortly after the half-mile marker in a time of :55.

As Downbytheseaside continued his journey to the wire he paced to the three-quarter pole in 1:24.1 and came down the lane with authority to stop the clock in 1:52.1. Miso Fast faded after his early attempts to take the starch out of Downbytheseaside, enabling Summer Side, who raced impressively to snatch the show spot, while Funknwaffles (Brian Sears) closed from far back to finish third.

Owned by Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing, Downbytheside is conditioned by Brian Brown and is a son of Somebeachsomewhere -Sprig Hanover. The colt demonstrated his prowess on a half-mile oval with his world record mile of 1:50 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds at age two and illustrated he was just as adept over a larger circumference with a world record equaling foray at Red Mile in a division of the International Stallion Stake several weeks later.

"He's been pretty much the same all along," Miller said in reference to a question of his progression from ages two to three. "He was running in on the turns last week, but this week he handled them much better and he did stay on after that second quarter."

In regards to Miller's comment about his performance in the eliminations, it appears Downbytheseaside had a legitimate excuse as to why he may not have handled the track as well last week.

"His foot was bothering him," Brown said. "Toni (Dale Hollar, his groom) has been working on it all week and David has been training and jogging him. David kept texting me every day telling me the foot was getting better and when did have a better trip than last week (post position nine, second tier). David did say in the winner's circle we might have to work on him to make him a little easier to drive, so that is something we will do."

Downbytheseaside now sports a sterling resume of 16-11-3-2 and has banked more than $700,00 in his young career.

Tequila Monday put on quite a show in the $180,770 Lismore Pace at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday (May 27) evening. Guided by Brian Sears, the daughter of American Ideal -Margarita Monday, exploded off the cover of 1-5 favorite Agent Q (David Miller) to collect an impressive 4-1/2 length triumph in a new lifetime best of 1:52.2, which was also just a tick off the stakes record.

Sent off by the wagering public as the second selection behind elimination victress Agent Q, Tequila Monday left from post position and was content to sit behind that rival as Big City Betty (Jim Marohn Jr.), the other elimination winner rocketed out from the gate to snatch a commanding lead right from the outset. That filly established fractions of :27, :56.2 and 1:25.2 while Caviart Alley(Andrew McCarthy) sat the pocket, with Agent Q and Tequila Monday right behind her.

As Big City Betty prepared to enter the final turn, Miller pulled Agent Q and it appeared she would breeze right on by the leader, however, Tequila Monday, pounced swiftly and succinctly, powering by in several strides to place daylight between herself and her rivals. From there on it was simply a matter of how many lengths she would hit the wire before the rest.

"I knew she had a lot of ability," Sears said after the race. "Last week (a second place finish behind Agent Q from post eight) was good for her. She can get steppy, but she just needed some things to be ironed out, which they were."

Owned by Susan Oakes and Chuck Pompey, Tequila Monday is conditioned by Chris Oakes and is the defending New York Sire Stakes champion.. With the victory in this contest, which is her first of the season, she now has a record of 8-5-2-0, surpassed the $250,000 mark in purse money earned. She is clearly following the hoofprints of the family tradition, as her dam is a full sister to world champion Bolt The Duer .

