Downbytheseaside to make a splash Down Under

Woodlands Stud is proud to announce it has secured the Southern Hemisphere breeding rights to brilliant harness racing North American racehorse Downbytheseaside .

A $2,000,000+ racetrack earner and the son of champion sire Somebeachsomewhere will join Australasia’s most imposing stallion roster.

In a breath-taking career Downbytheseaside, is the equal fastest 2-year-old in history pacing 1.49!

In his freshman year he also paced a ‘World Record’ 1.50 on a half-mile track.

As a 2-year-old he banked over $577,000 in purses and recorded eight wins.

As a 3-year-old Downbytheseaside won a staggering $1.6 million in stakes.

In a crop of great horses among them Huntsville and Fear The Dragon, he was named the 2017 Dan Patch 3YO Pacing Colt of the Year.

We are genuinely excited to offer fresh chilled semen to Southern Hemisphere breeders from a champion son of Somebeachsomewhere .

From a Woodlands Stud perspective Downbytheseaside ticks all the boxes. We expect him to be very popular with breeders, with his exceptional looks, staggering juvenile speed, terrific gait, talent and pedigree. Most importantly he will cross with many mares, especially daughters of Bettor’s Delight .

His service fee will be $6,000 + GST in both Australia and New Zealand.

Downbytheseaside joins one of the world’s strongest standardbred rosters. He will share the breeding shed with champion stallion Bettor’s Delight , American Ideal , Sweet Lou , Highview Tommy and Pegasus Spur .

For bookings or enquires about Downbytheseaside in New Zealand please contact Stacey Markham on 021 595 492 or via email stacey@woodlandsstud.co.nz and in Australia contact Mark Hughes on 04 5165 0707 or via email mark@woodlandsstud.co.nz.

For a full pedigree click on this link.

Downbytheseaside won the Standardbred (two-year-old colt pace) in a world record 1:50

Downbytheseaside, Carl Milstein Memorial 2017

Downbytheseaside - Governors Cup Final

Downbytheseaside - Hoof Beats Pacing preview

Downbytheseaside - Breeders Crown Elimination