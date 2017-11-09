Downbytheseaside to stand at Sugar Valley

World champion harness racing pacer Downbytheseaside will be joining the star-studded roster of Diamond Creek Farm stallions in 2018.
“We are thrilled to have one of the top Somebeachsomewheres ever to race come to Ohio,” said Sugar Valley Farm’s Joe McLead. “Ohio's program is gaining on a national scale,and this is an incredible opportunity for the growing popularity of Ohio breds. With the loss of Dragon Again, I never thought I'd be able to replace him with a horse of this caliber, but through our relationship with Diamond Creek, it has been made possible.”
Downbytheseaside caused a splash as one of the best 2-year-olds in his class. He equaled the world record (1:49) for freshman pacing colts during his International Stallion Stake division at The Red Mile and broke the world record (1:50) for his age/sex on a half-mile track when racing at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Downbytheseaside ended his initial campaign with a dominating win in the $520,000 Governors Cup at Woodbine Racetrack.
Downbytheseaside continued to perform as a 3-year-old, ending up in the winner's circle in both the $500,000 Messenger Stakes and $300,000 Art Rooney at Yonkers Raceway, and posting an impressive track-record setting 1:49 3/5 victory in the $300,000 Carl Milstein Memorial over Fear The Dragon at Northfield Park. Most recently, Downbytheseaside rebounded from a tough runner-up finish in the Breeders Crown with a win the $245,000 Monument Circle at Hoosier Park, setting a new lifetime mark of 1:48 3/5.
“Downbytheseaside has shown his grit and determination time after time,” said Diamond Creek's Adam Bowden. “Earlier this year he was roughed up a few times, but he continued to persevere and ended up being arguably the top 3-year-old. Standing him in Ohio makes sense. The horse has Ohio racing connections and he is a good outcross for the horses there as a son of Somebeachsomewhere.”
Downbytheseaside will stand at Sugar Valley Farm in 2018 in partnership with Diamond Creek Farm. The 2018 stud fee will be $6,000.
