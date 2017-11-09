Downbytheseaside to stand at Sugar Valley

World champion harness racing pacer Downbytheseaside will be joining the star-studded roster of Diamond Creek Farm stallions in 2018.

“We are thrilled to have one of the top Somebeachsomewhere s ever to race come to Ohio,” said Sugar Valley Farm’s Joe McLead. “Ohio's program is gaining on a national scale,and this is an incredible opportunity for the growing popularity of Ohio breds. With the loss of Dragon Again, I never thought I'd be able to replace him with a horse of this caliber, but through our relationship with Diamond Creek, it has been made possible.”

Downbytheseaside caused a splash as one of the best 2-year-olds in his class. He equaled the world record (1:49) for freshman pacing colts during his International Stallion Stake division at The Red Mile and broke the world record (1:50) for his age/sex on a half-mile track when racing at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Downbytheseaside ended his initial campaign with a dominating win in the $520,000 Governors Cup at Woodbine Racetrack.

Downbytheseaside continued to perform as a 3-year-old, ending up in the winner's circle in both the $500,000 Messenger Stakes and $300,000 Art Rooney at Yonkers Raceway, and posting an impressive track-record setting 1:49 3/5 victory in the $300,000 Carl Milstein Memorial over Fear The Dragon at Northfield Park. Most recently, Downbytheseaside rebounded from a tough runner-up finish in the Breeders Crown with a win the $245,000 Monument Circle at Hoosier Park, setting a new lifetime mark of 1:48 3/5.

“Downbytheseaside has shown his grit and determination time after time,” said Diamond Creek's Adam Bowden. “Earlier this year he was roughed up a few times, but he continued to persevere and ended up being arguably the top 3-year-old. Standing him in Ohio makes sense. The horse has Ohio racing connections and he is a good outcross for the horses there as a son of Somebeachsomewhere .”