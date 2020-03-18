Day At The Track

Dr. Farwick Memorial action opens

11:26 AM 18 Mar 2020 NZDT
Cassius Lane
Cassius Lane and driver Kayne Kauffman

LEBANON, OH. - K'Love (Kyle Ater) and Cassius Lane (Kayne Kauffman) captured $15,000 divisions of the first leg of the harness racing Dr. Dan Farwick DVM Memorial Trotting Series at Miami Valley Raceway on Tuesday afternoon (March 17).

The Farwick Memorial is one of nine annual "Lebanon Legends" series honoring the memory of former fixtures at old Lebanon Raceway and throughout harness racing circles in southwest Ohio.

K'Love is a seasoned Ohio county fair standout who now sports 19 wins, but who had less than six at commercial pari-mutual tracks at nomination time. The 6-year-old gelded son of Triumphant Caviar won for the third straight time with his 1:55.1 performance, taking command just past the quarter for Ater and cruising all the way to the finish line with a two length advantage. Back Door Man (Jeremy Smith) and Aunt Percilla (Trace Tetrick) were next to trip the beam. He is owned and trained by Charles Ringger.

K'Love

Cassius Lane used similar tactics for Kauffman, grabbing the lead just past the first quarter and frontstepping from there to the wire in 1:55.3. Cash Hit (Brett Miller) ended up a length behind and ER Kim (LeWayne Miller) nabbed the show dough. Trainer Ken Rucker co-owns the winner with The Panhellenic Stable. Cassius Lane paid $18.40 for winning his initial start of the 2020 season.

Gregg Keidel

