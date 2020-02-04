Dr. Paul Spears speaks at Kincsem Park

Dr. Paul Spears of the Standardbred Horse Sales Company and Hanover Shoe Farms spoke on Tuesday at Kincsem Park in Budapest, Hungary on “Breeding a Derby Champion” to an enthusiastic audience of trotting breeders and trainers (National Trotting Breeders’ Association of Hungary “UTOE”).

The program was part of an ongoing series of educational events arranged by the UTOE. Dr. Spears focused his remarks on pedigree analysis and the factors that have proven successful in the USA and at Hanover Shoe Farms. He illustrated that success using the profile of Hambletonian winner Perfect Spirit, also a multiple fast-class winner in Europe.

The UTOE’s Karoj Kotun (Breeding Manager) and Dr. Attila Balogh (President) presented Dr. Spears with a gift of thanks for his work to benefit Hungarian breeders. Thanks also to the other team members that made this educational event successful:

István Pacsi - CEO of two companies Kincsem Nemzeti Loverseny Kft (racing organizer) and Magyar Loversenyfogadast Szervezo Kft (wagering company)

Rezső Szecsi - Vice President of UTOE

Botond Kovacs - works with the racecourse company

Andrea Fazekas - amateur driver, works with UTOE

György Horvath - driver, breeder

(left to right – Mr. Karoj Kotun, Dr. Paul Spears, Dr. Attila Balogh)

It was a packed house to hear Dr. Paul Sears speak.