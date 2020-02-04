Day At The Track

Dr. Paul Spears speaks at Kincsem Park

04:24 AM 04 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dr. Paul F Spears, harness racing
Dr. Paul Spears answering questions from horse people at Kincsem Park
Photo courtesy Kincsem Park

Dr. Paul Spears of the Standardbred Horse Sales Company and Hanover Shoe Farms spoke on Tuesday at Kincsem Park in Budapest, Hungary on “Breeding a Derby Champion” to an enthusiastic audience of trotting breeders and trainers (National Trotting Breeders’ Association of Hungary “UTOE”).

The program was part of an ongoing series of educational events arranged by the UTOE. Dr. Spears focused his remarks on pedigree analysis and the factors that have proven successful in the USA and at Hanover Shoe Farms. He illustrated that success using the profile of Hambletonian winner Perfect Spirit, also a multiple fast-class winner in Europe.

The UTOE’s Karoj Kotun (Breeding Manager) and Dr. Attila Balogh (President) presented Dr. Spears with a gift of thanks for his work to benefit Hungarian breeders. Thanks also to the other team members that made this educational event successful: 

István Pacsi - CEO of two companies Kincsem Nemzeti Loverseny Kft (racing organizer) and Magyar Loversenyfogadast Szervezo Kft (wagering company)

Rezső Szecsi - Vice President of UTOE 

Botond Kovacs - works with the racecourse company

Andrea Fazekas - amateur driver, works with UTOE

György Horvath - driver, breeder

(left to right – Mr. Karoj Kotun, Dr. Paul Spears, Dr. Attila Balogh)

 

It was a packed house to hear Dr. Paul Sears speak.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Super Bowl Sunday a hit at Pompano
04-Feb-2020 05:02 AM NZDT
Dr. Paul Spears speaks at Kincsem Park
04-Feb-2020 04:02 AM NZDT
Michelle Crawford goes to Washington
04-Feb-2020 03:02 AM NZDT
Bilibili sets world record under saddle
03-Feb-2020 22:02 PM NZDT
Pompano makes morning line history...again
03-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Betting tops $3 million at the Meadowlands
02-Feb-2020 18:02 PM NZDT
Second consecutive victory for Bettor Memories
02-Feb-2020 18:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News