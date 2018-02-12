Day At The Track

€240,000 Monte at Vincennes

01:24 PM 12 Feb 2018 NZDT
Draft Life
Le Trot Photo

February 11, 2018 - The co-featured harness racing Prix des Centaures (Gr. I monte, purse €240,000, 2200 meters) this day at Paris-Vincennes was contested in heavy rain, but 2/5 favorite Draft Life (5f Unbriaco-Maflymede) still prevailed for Eric Raffin, and breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron. The victory for Draft Life was her 10th in 26 starts, now for €881,570 earned. She raced on the pegs third and fourth throughout before surging between rivals at top stretch to score easily albeit moving wide to the fans as the line approached.

Race time was 1.11.5kr (fractions 1.10.4kr at 1500 meters to go; 1.11.3kr at the 1000; 1.11.7kr with 500 to go).

6/1 Cyprien des Bordes (6m Ouragon de Celland-Perle des Bordes) was second for jockey J.L.Cl. Dersoir, Ecurie Rib and trainer Joel Hallais. Third was 8.3/1 Dragon du Fresne (5m Saphir Castelets) and Alexandre Abrivard finished ahead of Elladora de For at 15/1 for jockey Franck Nivard.

Today’s action began with the Prix Michel Potiez (purse €46,000, 2700 meters , ten starters – lightly raced three year olds) with victory to strong rallying 4.8/1 French Man (3m Voyage de Reve-Oh Butterfly) timed in 1.16.2kr over the still slow (early afternoon) Vincennes course for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Julien Dubois. 1.4/1 favorite Feliciano (3m Ready Cash-Ravanella) held second for Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie des Charmes. 18/1 For You Madrik (3m Up And Quick-Quella Madrik) took third with David Thomain up for trainer J.L. Bigeon.

Thomas H. Hicks

