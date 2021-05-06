Day At The Track

Dragon Roll breathes fire in feature

03:30 PM 06 May 2021 NZST
Dragon Roll, harness racing
Dragon Roll (#5) in prior win
Fotowon Photo
Dragon Roll surged by foes in the stretch to notch her third consecutive victory in the conditioned harness racing feature pace at a sloppy Yonkers Raceway on Wednesday.
 
The Roll With Joe mare ceded early position and dropped back to fifth of eight from post four under the guidance of Todd McCarthy. Pettycoat Business (Joe Bongiorno) powered to the lead on the outside in a :28 first quarter and stole a second panel breather with a :58.4 half time.
 
Dragon Roll moved outside first, but heavy favourite Wingding Hanover (Jason Bartlett) provided her with cover by going first-up. Dragon Roll gapped off through the third split but seemed to find another gear after three-quarters in 1:26.3, and she picked up ground approaching the far turn.
 
Dragon Roll lunged three-wide turning for home and rolled by Wingding Hanover and Pettycoat Business to score in 1:55.2. Pettycoat Business finished three quarters of a length behind in second, and a late-closing Turnthefrownaround (George Brennan) was third.
 
DRAGON ROLL REPLAY
 
 
Dragon Roll's win was her seventh in 28 lifetime starts; she has earned more than $190,000. Ricky Bucci of Campbell Hall owns and trains the four-year-old. She paid $19.20 to win.
 
Yonkers Raceway will return on Thursday, May 6 for 10 dashes starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
