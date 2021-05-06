Dragon Roll breathes fire in feature

Dragon Roll surged by foes in the stretch to notch her third consecutive victory in the conditioned harness racing feature pace at a sloppy Yonkers Raceway on Wednesday.

The Roll With Joe mare ceded early position and dropped back to fifth of eight from post four under the guidance of Todd McCarthy . Pettycoat Business (Joe Bongiorno) powered to the lead on the outside in a :28 first quarter and stole a second panel breather with a :58.4 half time.

Dragon Roll moved outside first, but heavy favourite Wingding Hanover (Jason Bartlett) provided her with cover by going first-up. Dragon Roll gapped off through the third split but seemed to find another gear after three-quarters in 1:26.3, and she picked up ground approaching the far turn.

Dragon Roll lunged three-wide turning for home and rolled by Wingding Hanover and Pettycoat Business to score in 1:55.2. Pettycoat Business finished three quarters of a length behind in second, and a late-closing Turnthefrownaround (George Brennan) was third.

DRAGON ROLL REPLAY

Dragon Roll's win was her seventh in 28 lifetime starts; she has earned more than $190,000. Ricky Bucci of Campbell Hall owns and trains the four-year-old. She paid $19.20 to win.

Yonkers Raceway will return on Thursday, May 6 for 10 dashes starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink