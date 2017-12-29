Art Major hits $170,000,000 in earnings

Art Major is quite simply one of the greatest harness racing sires in the world today. He continually sires both high class fillies and colts.

Today's statistics show that he has produced world-wide progeny earnings of just over $170,000,000. He is the sire of the fastest ever two-year-old in both Australia and New Zealand. Without any doubt Art Major is one of the world’s most commercial sires today. He has been Australian leading juvenile sire six times.

There are only four yearling fillies in this year's Australasian Classic Yearling Sale by Art Major that are out of mares by the freakish champion sire Bettor's Delight .

The best performed mare in this group is the Group 1 placed and Group 3 winning mare Rozelski 1:57.3 ($179,798). Rozelski was unfortunate to have been born the same year as champion mare Adore Me 1:47.7 ($1,677,032) who dominated her class.

Rozelski is the dam of Lot 5, Dragon Tattoo the second filly of it's dam, both by Art Major. The first foal, has been retained to race by a Breckon Farms Syndicate and is showing promise and likely to race as a 2-year-old.

Dragon Tattoo's second dam is Highview Hazel (1.57.5, 2 wins, $15,705) who is the dam of two winners and a full-sister to Highview Fella (1.51.8, 34 wins, $365,701) and a half-sister to Highview Mystery (1.59.7, 2 wins, $12,525).

This is the family of Trikala (1.52.5, 23 wins, $166,115), Michael Thomas (1.59.9, 12 wins, $102,184, incl Vic Maryborough Trotters Cup), Four Jesters (1.58, 3 wins, $23,620), Highview Ana (1.56.7, 17 wins, $153,062), Highview Sign (1.57.9, $47,764), etc.

Rozelski winning a Heat of the Sire Stakes

Rozelski running second to champion mare Adore Me in a Heat of the Sire Stakes

Breckon Farms have a second yearling by Art Major out of a Bettor's Delight mare but this one is a colt and is one of only two colts in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale by Art Major out of a Bettor's Delight mare.

This yearling is Lot 115, Harvey Specter by Art Major out of Delightful Dale. This colt is a full brother to the very smart Shandale ($286,505) who made the Final of the recent $1.1 million Inter Dominion at Gloucester Park.

Harvey Specter's third dam is the brilliant 1995-96 2yo Pacing Filly of the Year and Group 1 winner Megaera.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

Australasian Classic - Sale of the Century

Harnesslink Media.