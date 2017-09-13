Day At The Track

Son of Ready Cash sells for €300,000

02:43 AM 13 Sep 2017 NZST
Capture.JPG
This Sale topper lot 64 by Ready Cash sold for €300,000

September 11, 2017 - Mathieu Abrivard teamed 1.9/1 favorite Dragon du Fresne (4m Sdaphir Castelets-Rosee des Bois) to an easy victory in Monday’s Paris-Vincennes featured Prix Cenari Forcinal (Gr. II monte, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, eight starters).

Timed in 1.13.8kr the winner drew away in the final turn for a easy victory, his eighth in 30 starts now for €569,710 earned.

L.Cl. Abrivard trains the Dragon, that defeated 11/1 Dragon d’Avril (4m Thorsens Vedaquais) and jockey Adrian Lamy. Third went to 134/1 outsider Doria Raudiere.

Click here for a replay of race.

Last week, in addition to great racing that featured the European Trotting Masters Finale, was the Deauville Arqana Trot Yearling Sale, and quite an event that was. Nine yearlings fetched €100,000 or more led by the offspring of Ready Cash and Brillantissime. The sale topper was lot 64 by Ready Cash sold for €300,000.

For full results of the sale click here.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

