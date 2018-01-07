€120,000 Monte Prix Leon Tacquet

January 6, 2018 - 1.6/1 favorite Dragon du Fresne (5m Saphir Castelets -Rosee des Bois) with Alexandre Abrivard in the irons took today’s Gr. II Prix Leon Tacquet (monte, purse €120,000, 2175 meters) at Paris-Vincennes. The L.Cl. Abrivard trainee is owned by J. Cottel. 8.3/1 Dragon d’Avril (5m Thorens Vedaquais -Sirene d’Avril) was a distant second for Adrien Lamy and owner/trainer Sebastien Houyvet, with third to 2/1 Daytona Jet (5f Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) handled by jockey David Thomain for owner Ecurie du Londel and Daytona Jet was bred by Jean Etienne Dubois. Race time was 1.12.5kr off steady fractions (1.10.5kr at 1500 remaining 1.10.2kr at the 1000; 1.12.4kr with 500 meters to go).

Today’s Q+ was the Prix de Breteuil (purse €55,000, 2100 meters autostart) and 2.4/1 Un Cher Ami (10g Jag de Bellouet -Olygarchy) rallied wide and late to score timed in 1.12.1kr. Mathieu Daougabel teamed the winner for owner Alain Laine and trainer Herve Daougabel. Un Cher Ami recorded his 11th career win in 99 starts now for €253,436 owned. Ecurie D bred the winner. 11/1 Utile Lebel (10g Biesolo -Jernasca) held second for Pierre Levesque and trainer Christophe Feyte. 50/1 Valto (9g Coro ) was third for P-Y Verva. Un Cher Ami raced fourth in the second and third tiers before starting a striking surge at top of the lane. Fractions were 1.10.6kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.11.6kr at the 1000; 1.12.1kr with 500 meters remaining. €28,682 was the Q+ exact order payoff.

The undercard’s Prix de Maisons-Alfort (purse €80,000, 2850 meters) went to 5.8/1 Titty Jepson (6f Varenne -Lamadi Costa) with Alexandre Abrivard up. Vincent Lacroix trains the winner that Scuderia Nininni owns. 1.6/1 favorite Chica de Joudes (6f Jag de Bellouet -Queschua Love) held second for trainer/owner/driver Alain Laurent. 6.1/1 Class de Loriol (6f Ready Cash -Orageuse de Mayon) was third for Eric Raffin. Race time was 1.13.4kr with superb final 1000 off modest fractions.

