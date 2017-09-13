Draw complete for Bobby Quillen Memorial

HARRINGTON, Del. - For the 11th straight year, some of harness racing's top pacers will invade Delaware in the $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial at Harrington Raceway on September 18.

The draw was held Tuesday afternoon and features eight horses, five of which are millionaires, with a healthy lifetime bankroll in excess of $11 million.

Among those in this year's edition are 2015 winner and last year's runner up, Bamond Racing's Mach It So (David Miller). Previous winners of the event have included some of racing's finest including 2015 Horse of the Year Wiggle It Jiggleit and harness racing's richest horse of all-time, two-time Quillen champ Foiled Again.

The race, named in honor of the late long time Delaware legislator and Harrington Raceway/Delaware State Fair board member, is carded as the 10th on a 14-race program and will be the third leg of the late pick four (races 8-11). Also on the program is two $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) first leg events for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings, slated as the 6th and 8th races.

A more detailed release will be available at a later date. The complete Quillen field can be found below:

Harrington Raceway 10th Race 9/18/2017

1 - Mach It So by Mach Three (David Miller)

2 - Bit Of A Legend N by Bettor's Delight (Jordan Stratton)

3 - Wakizashi Hanover by Dragon Again (Victor Kirby)

4 - Mel Mara by Lis Mara (Corey Callahan)

5 - Somewherein L A by Somebeachsomewhere (Jason Bartlett)

6 - Mr Wiggle Pants by Mr Wiggles (Aaron Merriman)

7 - All Bets Off by Bettor's Delight (Matt Kakaley)

8 - Rock N Roll World by Rocknroll Hanover (John De Long)

Matthew Sparacino