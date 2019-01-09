Draw helps star pacer

Star pacer Turn It Up has drawn inside all of his rivals in the (Gr2) McMillan Feeds Waikato Flying Mile at Cambridge on Friday night.

In what will be only his 10th start and his first since winning the (Gr1) Auckland Trotting Cup nine days ago, the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen trained 4yo has landed the plum draw of one, giving him an ideal chance to hold the lead and dominate over the shorter distance in the hands of Mark Purdon.

All Stars Racing Stables have four runners in the race including the New Zealand Cup winner Thefixer with Mark favouring Turn It Up from the ace draw.

"I am probably favouring Turn It Up over Thefixer at Cambridge Friday just on the draw over a mile.

"We all know how good Thefixer is but it is his first run in a long campaign and the last for Turn It Up for a while and his seasoning may tell.

"Our other two are going well and are upset chances. Brent Mangos may drive All U Need is faith and Natalie will come up to drive Thefixer of course.

"Ashley Locaz has a good mile record and could be some value," he commented on the All Stars Website recently.

Auckland Cup runner up Star Galleria has drawn barrier four, his only chance of turning the tables on Turn It Up may be trying to cross him at the start. With noted gate runner Jack's Legend also in the race drawn barrier three the fireworks will be on early.

Race 8 [8:39pm] MCMILLAN EQUINE FEEDS WAIKATO FLYING MILE (MOBILE PACE) (Gr2) $60,000, FFA, 1609m For all pacers. Book Form Age Sex Name Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer 1 111211 4 g Turn It Up R102 1 Front M Purdon M Purdon & N Rasmussen 2 161748 10 g Lets Elope R97 2 Front M McKendry F D Cooney & T Hopkins 3 263654 5 g Jack's Legend R96 3 Front Z Butcher B Purdon 4 457622 5 g Star Galleria R117 4 Front T Herlihy S J Reid 5 152123 4 g Ashley Locaz R93 5 Front S Phelan M Purdon & N Rasmussen 6 1X3517 5 m Utmost Delight(SCR) R106 6 Front 7 213205 4 g All U Need Is Faith R92 7 Front B Mangos M Purdon & N Rasmussen 8 X11311 5 g Thefixer R119 8 Front N Rasmussen M Purdon & N Rasmussen