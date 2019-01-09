Day At The Track

Draw helps star pacer

10:34 AM 09 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Turn It Up,Harness racing
Turn It Up
Ashlea Brennan photo

Star pacer Turn It Up has drawn inside all of his rivals in the (Gr2) McMillan Feeds Waikato Flying Mile at Cambridge on Friday night.

In what will be only his 10th start and his first since winning the (Gr1) Auckland Trotting Cup nine days ago, the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen trained 4yo has landed the plum draw of one, giving him an ideal chance to hold the lead and dominate over the shorter distance in the hands of Mark Purdon.

All Stars Racing Stables have four runners in the race including the New Zealand Cup winner Thefixer with Mark favouring Turn It Up from the ace draw.

"I am probably favouring Turn It Up over Thefixer at Cambridge Friday just on the draw over a mile.

"We all know how good Thefixer is but it is his first run in a long campaign and the last for Turn It Up for a while and his seasoning may tell.

"Our other two are going well and are upset chances. Brent Mangos may drive All U Need is faith and Natalie will come up to drive Thefixer of course.

"Ashley Locaz has a good mile record and could be some value," he commented on the All Stars Website recently.

Auckland Cup runner up Star Galleria has drawn barrier four, his only chance of turning the tables on Turn It Up may be trying to cross him at the start. With noted gate runner Jack's Legend also in the race drawn barrier three the fireworks will be on early.

 

Race 8 [8:39pm] MCMILLAN EQUINE FEEDS WAIKATO FLYING MILE (MOBILE PACE) (Gr2)  $60,000, FFA, 1609m       
    
For all pacers.
Book Form Age Sex     Name   Rating Draw Hdcp Driver Trainer  
1 111211 4 g     Turn It Up   R102 1 Front M Purdon M Purdon & N Rasmussen  
2 161748 10 g     Lets Elope   R97 2 Front M McKendry F D Cooney & T Hopkins  
3 263654 5 g     Jack's Legend   R96 3 Front Z Butcher B Purdon  
4 457622 5 g     Star Galleria   R117 4 Front T Herlihy S J Reid  
5 152123 4 g     Ashley Locaz   R93 5 Front S Phelan M Purdon & N Rasmussen  
6 1X3517 5 m     Utmost Delight(SCR)   R106 6 Front      
7 213205 4 g     All U Need Is Faith   R92 7 Front B Mangos M Purdon & N Rasmussen  
8 X11311 5 g     Thefixer   R119 8 Front N Rasmussen M Purdon & N Rasmussen  

 

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Event center will be partly ready by fair
09-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
Enjoy an Italian Feast at the Meadowlands
09-Jan-2019 06:01 AM NZDT
Yannick Gingras gets his 7,000 victory
08-Jan-2019 17:01 PM NZDT
Tactical Landing granted exemption
08-Jan-2019 17:01 PM NZDT
Ten finalists advance to Championship
08-Jan-2019 14:01 PM NZDT
Lawmakers to boost racing $100m in subsidies!
08-Jan-2019 14:01 PM NZDT
Spotlight on Farm Manager Noelle Duspiva
08-Jan-2019 11:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News