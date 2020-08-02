Day At The Track

Draws for Hambletonian and Hambo Oaks

12:32 PM 02 Aug 2020 NZST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The field for the 95th edition of the $1,000,000 Hambletonian, an open event for 3-year-olds on the trot, which takes place at The Meadowlands on Saturday, August 8 and has a post time of 4:35 p.m., with post position, horse (driver, trainer) and morning-line odds:

1. Ready For Moni (Yannick Gingras, Nancy Takter), 3-1

2. Back Of The Neck (Scott Zeron, Ake Svanstedt), 4-1

3. Hollywood Story (Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander), 15-1

4. Big Oil (Andy Miller, Julie Miller), 15-1

5. Ramona Hill (Andrew McCarthy, Tony Alagna), 5-2

6. Threefiftytwo (Scott Zeron, Luc Blais), 6-1

7. Capricornus (Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander), 15-1

8. Rome Pays Off (Mattias Melander, Marcus Melander), 15-1

9. Sister Sledge (Brian Sears, Ron Burke), 12-1

10. Amigo Volo (Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman), 12-1

he field for the 95th edition of the $600,000 Hambletonian Oaks for 3-year-old fillies on the trot, which takes place Saturday, August 8 and has a post time of 3:30 p.m., with post position, horse (driver, trainer) and morning-line odds:

1. Crucial (Yannick Gingras, Ron Burke), 15-1

2. Next Level Stuff (Tim Tetrick, Jim Campbell), 9-2

3. Reba Blue Chip (Verlin Yoder, Verlin Yoder), 20-1

4. May Baby (James Yoder, James Yoder), 10-1

5. Tricky Sister (Corey Callahan, Andrew Harris), 20-1

6. Whose Blues (Daniel Dube, Luc Blais), 20-1

7. Sorella (Yannick Gingras, Nancy Takter), 7-2

8. Fortune Starlet (No Driver, George Ducharme), 15-1

9. Solsbury Hill (Scott Zeron, Rick Zeron), 12-1

10. Ab'sattitudexpress (Tim Tetrick, Lucas Wallin), 20-1

11. Panem (Dexter Dunn, Nancy Takter), 6-1

12. Hypnotic AM (Brian Sears, Marcus Melander), 5-2

NOTE: Panem and Hypnotic AM will start from the second tier.

From the Meadowlands Media Department

 

