Draws for second & third Leg of Championship

Harness racing fields are now set for the second leg of the 2017 World Driving Championship, set for Monday, August 14 at Mohawk Racetrack in Campbellville, Ontario. The WDC will kick off with its first leg on Saturday, August 12 at Century Downs in Balzac, Alberta.
Eleven of the top harness racing drivers from around the globe will compete in the second of five legs. Drivers will earn points based on their finishing position and the top point-earner will be declared the 2017 World Driving Champion and win $25,000 in prize money.
The Mohawk Racetrack leg consists of four races, with the WDC races slated for Races 2, 3, 5 and 6. Each race will feature 11-horse fields.
Here are the entries for the World Driving Championship races.
World Driving Championship - Race 1 (Mohawk Racetrack - Race 2)
Purse: $15,000 – one mile (ten on the gate, one trailer)
(Post – Horse – Driver – Country)
1 – Smoke Monkey – Mika Forss (Finland)
2 – Vics Royal Lady – Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
3 – Justasmalltowngirl – Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
4 – Marty De Vie – Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
5 – Windsong Magic – Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
6 – Burnin Money – Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
7 – Mystery Bet – James MacDonald (Canada)
8 – Avuncular – Shane Graham (Australia)
9 – Nightontheroad – Marcus Miller (USA)
10 – Harper Blue Chip – Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
11 – Musical Spell – Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
World Driving Championship - Race 2 (Mohawk Racetrack - Race 3)
Purse: $15,000 – one mile (ten on the gate, one trailer)
(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)
1 – On Golden Ponder – Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
2 – Bugger Bruiser – Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
3 – Grand Seelster – Shane Graham (Australia)
4 – Ourea Nourrir – Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
5 – Kingsley B – Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
6 – Dialamara – Mika Forss (Finland)
7 – Machapelo – Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
8 – Harttattack – Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
9 – Shock N Rock – Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
10 – Oldfriendskentucky – James MacDonald (Canada)
11 – Big Petes Style – Marcus Miller (USA)
World Driving Championship - Race 3 (Mohawk Racetrack - Race 5)
Purse: $15,000 – one mile (ten on the gate, one trailer)
(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)
1 – Mischieviousgirls – Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
2 – Lights Go Out – Mika Forss (Finland)
3 – Life Is A Lady – Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
4 – Double T Grrr – James MacDonald (Canada)
5 – Legal Process – Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
6 – Pretty Hot – Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
7 – Justabit Mean – Shane Graham (Australia)
8 – Maxim Seelster – Marcus Miller (USA)
9 – Duncs Diamond – Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
10 – Artiawitchtoyou – Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
11 – Miss Coco Luck – Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
World Driving Championship - Race 4 (Mohawk Racetrack - Race 6)
Purse: $15,000 – one mile (ten on the gate, one trailer)
(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)
1 – St James Gate – Marcus Miller (USA)
2 – Sky Lav – Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
3 – Presquille – Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
4 – Willyorwonthe – Shane Graham (Australia)
5 – Holiday Party – James MacDonald (Canada)
6 – Grana Padanno – Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
7 – Domitian Hall – Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
8 – Lmc Mass Oak – Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
9 – Neils Golden Girl – Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
10 – Mego Moss – Mika Forss (Finland)
11 – Deweykeepumnwhy – Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
Post time for Mohawk’s Monday card is 7:30 p.m. (EDT). The wagering program will feature a $50,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 (starts in Race 1) and Early Pick-4 (starts in Race 4). An autograph session with the World Driving Championship participants will take place from 6:30 – 7 p.m. The Terrace Dining Room will be open with a special $22.95 buffet with reservation (for more info, call 1-888-675-7223). Additionally, Monday will be Wing Night in the Trackside Bar (wings will be 75 cents apiece and buckets of Bud will be $25).
The defending WDC champion, New Zealand’s Dexter Dunn, represents the International Trotting Association. The World Driving Championship will also consist of the following top-ranked international competitors: Shane Graham of Australia; Gerhard Mayr of Austria; Rik Depuydt of Belgium; James MacDonald of Canada; Mika Forss of Finland; Noel Baldacchino of Malta; Mark Purdon of New Zealand; Eirik Hoitomt of Norway; Bjorn Goop of Sweden; and Marcus Miller of the United States.
After the Mohawk leg, the drivers will then head to Georgian Downs in Innisfil on Tuesday, August 15. The action will then move to Trois-Rivières, Que. on Wednesday, August 16, where Hippodrome 3R will host the fourth leg. After that, the drivers will then head to Prince Edward Island's Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at Charlottetown Driving Park for the fifth and final leg of the Championship on Friday, August 18, one of the major highlights of Old Home Week.
The World Driving Championship – along with the 25th anniversary edition of the World Trotting Conference, to be hosted in Charlottetown – are both held every two years and will coincide with the 250th Anniversary of horse racing in Canada, and Canada 150 celebrations.
Draw Complete for Third Leg of 2017 World Driving Championship
Fields are now set for the third leg of the 2017 World Driving Championship, set for Tuesday, August 15 at Georgian Downs in Innisfil, Ontario.
The WDC will kick off with its first leg on Saturday, August 12 at Century Downs in Balzac, Alberta. To view the draw and complete information for the first leg, click here. The Championship will then continue on Monday, August 14 with the second leg, which will take place at Mohawk Racetrack in Campbellville, Ontario. To view the draw and complete information for the second leg, click here.
Eleven of the top harness racing drivers from around the globe will compete in the third of five legs. Drivers will earn points based on their finishing position and the top point-earner will be declared the 2017 World Driving Champion and win $25,000 in prize money.
The Georgian Downs leg consists of five races, with the WDC races slated for Races 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Each race will feature 11-horse fields.
Here are the entries for the World Driving Championship races.
World Driving Championship - Race 1 (Georgian Downs - Race 6)
Purse: $10,000 - one mile (nine on the gate, two trailers)
(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)
1 - Shemars Lulu - James MacDonald (Canada)
2 - Scarlet Saphire - Marcus Miller (USA)
3 - Lilys Penelope - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
4 - Mega Sportsstar - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
5 - No Teasing Me - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
6 - Hoosier Lucky Lady - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
7 - Action Royal Grin - Mika Forss (Finland)
8 - Jeremeyes Jewel - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
9 - Acefourtyfouramber - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
10 - I C Anastro - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
11 - Romance In Camelot - Shane Graham (Australia)
World Driving Championship - Race 2 (Georgian Downs - Race 7)
Purse: $10,000 - one mile (nine on the gate, two trailers)
(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)
1 - Chief Talkalot - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
2 - Adamncam - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
3 - Jansen Hanover - Marcus Miller (USA)
4 - Capitol Trip - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
5 - A Boy Named Suuzz - Mika Forss (Finland)
6 - Docs Hoss - Shane Graham (Australia)
7 - Cyrax - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
8 - Dont Tell Terry - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
9 - Western Rocker - James MacDonald (Canada)
10 - Idole Duharas - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
11 - American Paradise - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
World Driving Championship - Race 3 (Georgian Downs - Race 8)
Purse: $10,200 - one mile (nine on the gate, two trailers)
(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)
1 - Gliding Senorita - Shane Graham (Australia)
2 - Federal Army - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
3 - Walk The Plank - James MacDonald (Canada)
4 - Cheeky Monkey - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
5 - Chestnut Schofield - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
6 - Whosgoingtocatchus - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
7 - Labatt Hanover - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
8 - Igocrazy Without U - Mika Forss (Finland)
9 - Mandeville - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
10 - Angels Kid - Marcus Miller (USA)
11 - Daytrooper - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
World Driving Championship - Race 4 (Georgian Downs - Race 9)
Purse: $10,000 - one mile (nine on the gate, two trailers)
(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)
1 - Mighty Mouse - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
2 - Santannas Gal - Shane Graham (Australia)
3 - James And Morgan - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
4 - Windsun Ready - Mika Forss (Finland)
5 - Nomatterwhen - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
6 - Michelles Deuce - Marcus Miller (USA)
7 - Sportsillustrator - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
8 - Art Of The Deal - James MacDonald (Canada)
9 - Holiday Romance - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
10 - Miss Dragonfire - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
11 - Strong Alibi - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
World Driving Championship - Race 5 (Georgian Downs - Race 10)
Purse: $10,400 - one mile (nine on the gate, two trailers)
(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)
1 - Hetties Commander - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)
2 - Im The Man - James MacDonald (Canada)
3 - Allies Gift - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)
4 - Waikiki Hanover - Marcus Miller (USA)
5 - Hetties Honey - Shane Graham (Australia)
6 - Excellence - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)
7 - Ill Stay Here - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)
8 - Little Stuie - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)
9 - Ken Kan Win - Mika Forss (Finland)
10 - Oaklea Uptown - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)
11 - Air Glider - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)
Post time for Georgian's Tuesday card is 7:15 p.m. (ET). There will be a meet-and-greet autograph session with all of the WDC drivers so fans can get to know them. There will also be a t-shirt giveaway with the purchase of a live program (while supplies last). Additionally, there will also be an online survivor handicapping contest where the winner will take home $250 (visit georgiandowns.com for more info).
After the Georgian leg, the drivers will then go to Trois-RiviÃ¨res, Que. on Wednesday, August 16, where Hippodrome 3R will host the fourth leg. After that, the drivers will then head to Prince Edward Island's Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at Charlottetown Driving Park for the fifth and final leg of the Championship on Friday, August 18, one of the major highlights of Old Home Week.
