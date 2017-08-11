Draws for second & third Leg of Championship

Harness racing fields are now set for the second leg of the 2017 World Driving Championship , set for Monday, August 14 at Mohawk Racetrack in Campbellville, Ontario. The WDC will kick off with its first leg on Saturday, August 12 at Century Downs in Balzac, Alberta.

To view the draw and complete information for the first leg, click here



Eleven of the top harness racing drivers from around the globe will compete in the second of five legs. Drivers will earn points based on their finishing position and the top point-earner will be declared the 2017 World Driving Champion and win $25,000 in prize money.



The Mohawk Racetrack leg consists of four races, with the WDC races slated for Races 2, 3, 5 and 6. Each race will feature 11-horse fields.



Here are the entries for the World Driving Championship races.



World Driving Championship - Race 1 (Mohawk Racetrack - Race 2)

Purse: $15,000 – one mile (ten on the gate, one trailer)



(Post – Horse – Driver – Country)

1 – Smoke Monkey – Mika Forss (Finland)

2 – Vics Royal Lady – Mark Purdon (New Zealand)

3 – Justasmalltowngirl – Rik Depuydt (Belgium)

4 – Marty De Vie – Bjorn Goop (Sweden)

5 – Windsong Magic – Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)

6 – Burnin Money – Noel Baldacchino (Malta)

7 – Mystery Bet – James MacDonald (Canada)

8 – Avuncular – Shane Graham (Australia)

9 – Nightontheroad – Marcus Miller (USA)

10 – Harper Blue Chip – Gerhard Mayr (Austria)

11 – Musical Spell – Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)



World Driving Championship - Race 2 (Mohawk Racetrack - Race 3)

Purse: $15,000 – one mile (ten on the gate, one trailer)



(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)

1 – On Golden Ponder – Mark Purdon (New Zealand)

2 – Bugger Bruiser – Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)

3 – Grand Seelster – Shane Graham (Australia)

4 – Ourea Nourrir – Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)

5 – Kingsley B – Noel Baldacchino (Malta)

6 – Dialamara – Mika Forss (Finland)

7 – Machapelo – Bjorn Goop (Sweden)

8 – Harttattack – Gerhard Mayr (Austria)

9 – Shock N Rock – Rik Depuydt (Belgium)

10 – Oldfriendskentucky – James MacDonald (Canada)

11 – Big Petes Style – Marcus Miller (USA)



World Driving Championship - Race 3 (Mohawk Racetrack - Race 5)

Purse: $15,000 – one mile (ten on the gate, one trailer)



(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)

1 – Mischieviousgirls – Noel Baldacchino (Malta)

2 – Lights Go Out – Mika Forss (Finland)

3 – Life Is A Lady – Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)

4 – Double T Grrr – James MacDonald (Canada)

5 – Legal Process – Bjorn Goop (Sweden)

6 – Pretty Hot – Rik Depuydt (Belgium)

7 – Justabit Mean – Shane Graham (Australia)

8 – Maxim Seelster – Marcus Miller (USA)

9 – Duncs Diamond – Gerhard Mayr (Austria)

10 – Artiawitchtoyou – Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)

11 – Miss Coco Luck – Mark Purdon (New Zealand)



World Driving Championship - Race 4 (Mohawk Racetrack - Race 6)

Purse: $15,000 – one mile (ten on the gate, one trailer)



(Post - Horse - Driver - Country)

1 – St James Gate – Marcus Miller (USA)

2 – Sky Lav – Bjorn Goop (Sweden)

3 – Presquille – Gerhard Mayr (Austria)

4 – Willyorwonthe – Shane Graham (Australia)

5 – Holiday Party – James MacDonald (Canada)

6 – Grana Padanno – Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)

7 – Domitian Hall – Rik Depuydt (Belgium)

8 – Lmc Mass Oak – Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)

9 – Neils Golden Girl – Mark Purdon (New Zealand)

10 – Mego Moss – Mika Forss (Finland)

11 – Deweykeepumnwhy – Noel Baldacchino (Malta)



Post time for Mohawk’s Monday card is 7:30 p.m. (EDT). The wagering program will feature a $50,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 (starts in Race 1) and Early Pick-4 (starts in Race 4). An autograph session with the World Driving Championship participants will take place from 6:30 – 7 p.m. The Terrace Dining Room will be open with a special $22.95 buffet with reservation (for more info, call 1-888-675-7223). Additionally, Monday will be Wing Night in the Trackside Bar (wings will be 75 cents apiece and buckets of Bud will be $25).



The defending WDC champion, New Zealand’s Dexter Dunn, represents the International Trotting Association. The World Driving Championship will also consist of the following top-ranked international competitors: Shane Graham of Australia; Gerhard Mayr of Austria; Rik Depuydt of Belgium; James MacDonald of Canada; Mika Forss of Finland; Noel Baldacchino of Malta; Mark Purdon of New Zealand; Eirik Hoitomt of Norway; Bjorn Goop of Sweden; and Marcus Miller of the United States.



After the Mohawk leg, the drivers will then head to Georgian Downs in Innisfil on Tuesday, August 15. The action will then move to Trois-Rivières, Que. on Wednesday, August 16, where Hippodrome 3R will host the fourth leg. After that, the drivers will then head to Prince Edward Island's Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at Charlottetown Driving Park for the fifth and final leg of the Championship on Friday, August 18, one of the major highlights of Old Home Week.



The World Driving Championship – along with the 25th anniversary edition of the World Trotting Conference, to be hosted in Charlottetown – are both held every two years and will coincide with the 250th Anniversary of horse racing in Canada, and Canada 150 celebrations.