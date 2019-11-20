Draws held for Big M's TVG & Fall Finals

Hightstown, NJ — The harness racing draws for Saturday’s (Nov. 23) TVG championships and Fall Final Four at The Meadowlands were conducted Tuesday afternoon at the Big M.

Accepting invitations to challenge older foes in the TVG championships were 3-year-olds Beautiful Sin (Mare Trot), Gimpanzee (Open Trot), Warrawee Ubeaut (Mare Pace) and Bettor’s Wish (Open Pace).

Three-year-olds have won the past two editions of the TVG Open Trot (Tactical Landing in 2018 and What The Hill in 2017). Beautiful Sin is the first 3-year-old filly trotter to enter the Mare Trot and Warrawee Ubeaut is the first 3-year-old filly pacer to enter the Mare Pace. Bettor’s Wish is the second 3-year-old male pacer to enter the Open Pace. Captaintreacherous was the first, finishing sixth in 2013.

In addition, trotting mare Manchego will tackle male rivals in the Open Trot.

First-race post time is 7 p.m. (EDT) Saturday.

Following are the draws.

$175,000 TVG Mare Trot

1 – Atlanta

2 – Emoticon Hanover

3 – Beautiful Sin

4 – Hannelore Hanover

5 – Darling Mearas S

$350,000 TVG Open Trot

1 – Six Pack

2 – Gimpanzee

3 – Mission Accepted

4 – Fiftydallarbill

5 – Manchego

6 – Guardian Angel AS

7 – Lindy The Great

$175,000 TVG Mare Pace

1 – Shartin N

2 – Youaremycandygirl

3 – Apple Bottom Jeans

4 – Warrawee Ubeaut

5 – Kissin In The Sand

6 – Divas Image

7 – Caviart Ally

8 – Reclamation

9 – Wisdom Tree

$350,000 TVG Open Pace

1 – American History

2 – Endeavor

3 – Courtly Choice

4 – McWicked

5 – Dealt A Winner

6 – Dorsoduro Hanover

7 – Bettor’s Wish

8 – Always A Prince

9 – Western Joe

10 – Geez Joe

$505,000 Valley Victory

1 – Book Seven

2 – Amigo Volo

3 – St Martins

4 – Moveoutofmyway K

5 – EL Ideal

6 – Ready For Moni

7 – Southwind Fulton

8 – Chestnut Hill

9 – Rome Pays Off

10 – Patriarch Hanover

$475,100 Goldsmith Maid

1 – Sister Sledge

2 – Senorita Rita

3 – Hall Of AM S

4 – Winter Olympics

5 – Queen Of The Hill

6 – Common Sense S

7 – Musclesandmascara

8 – Tricky Sister

$401,850 Governor’s Cup

1 – Lake Charles

2 – Cattlewash

3 – Father Nuno

4 – Papi Rob Hanover

5 – Captain Groovy

6 – Mac’s Big Boy

$411,000 Three Diamonds

1 – JK Finendandy

2 – The Bethinator

3 – Hen Party

4 – Marloe Hanover

5 – JK First Lady

6 – Lyons Sentinel

7 – Baby Your The Best

8 – Perfect Storm

9 – Looksgoodinaromper

10 – Rocknificent