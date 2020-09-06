Dream de Lasserie and Lover Boy both win

Dream de Lasserie (7g Orlando Vici -Rumba Vinoir) took the Quinte+ (tireline 1,000,000€) at Vincennes timed in 1.12.2kr in the Prix du Mont Saint Michel (purse 49,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 16 starters) with harness racing trainer Romain Derieux aboard.

Ecurie Daidou owns the now 20 time winner in 52 starts for 415,489€ in career earnings. He was off at 3.3/1 odds and bested 10/1 Dostoievski (7g Ganymede) by a long neck, that one handled by Nicolas Bazire for trainer Jean Michel Bazire. 9/1 Black Jack From (9g Scipion du Goutier ) was third for Eric Raffin, ahead of 2.7/1 Dayana Berry and 5.8/1 Divine Mesloise. All of the top five finishers raced with a 25-meter handicap. The Q+ payoff was 7,351.40€ to 204 winning tickets.

The Q+ pool was 4,595,869€ and over 9,213,000€ was wagered on this race.



Dream de Lasserie --LeTrot photo

The Gr. III Prix de Montier en Der (purse 70,000€, 2850 meters, European five-six year olds) saw 2/1 Lover Boy (5m Conway Hall -Marlot DK) charge down the lane for the 1.12.5kr clocked victory handled nicely by David Thomain. Philippe Allaire trains the winner for Ecurie DSM Trotting of Belgium, his fifth win in France from 15 starts. The victory advanced his life earnings to 204,611€. 16/1 Martin de Bos (6m Maharajah ) was second for pilot Franck Nivard and 45/1 Éclair du Mirel (6m Orlando Vici ) took third for Christophe Martens.



Lover Boy --LeTrot photo