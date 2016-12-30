Dream de Nilrem wins Prix de Chaleau Chinon

06:00 AM 30 Dec 2016 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dream de Nilrem and connections
Dream de Nilrem and connections
PMU/Paris Turf Photo

December 29, 2016 - 5.3/1 Akayama (6f Prodigious-Hirosaka) was a three length winner of today’s harness racing Quinte+ Prix de Salvanhac (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 16 European starters) clocked in 1.14.4kr. David Thomain reined Akayama for trainer Alain Roussel and breeder/owner Mme. Nicole Roussel. 3.1/1 Aupiquarta (6f Goetmals Wood-Illys Way) and trainer/driver J-M Bazire was second ahead of 9.9/1 Xea Venus (8f Charmy Skeeter-Xea Lobell) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer Bjorn Goop.

The Pick5 Prix de Compiegne (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) was won by 2.1/1 Baxter du Klau (5g Oiseau de Feux-Iklia Josselyn) reined by trainer J-M Bazire for owner J.M. Baudouin. And timed in 1.14.7kr. 8.2/1 Bourbon Somolli (5m Sam Bourbon-Jamaica Somolli) was second for David Thomain and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. 10.9/1 odds Black Atout (5m Prodigious-La Lagune) landed the third spot for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Leblanc.

Today’s featured Gr. III Prix de Chaleau Chinon (purse €95,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) went to 1.6/1 Dream de Nilrem (3g Jet Foruna-Naoari de Chamant). Frederic Prat trains this favorite and Eric Raffin did the driving. Norway’s 6/1 Phantasm SOA (3m Cromwell-Ulver H) was second by half-length for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Olivier Raffin and owner Gudbrand ALM Skiaken. Third was fast finishing 9.4/1 Dragon des Racques (3m Love You-Quinte des Racques) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. Jerry Mom (3m Ready Cash-Graziella) was fourth for Nicolas Roussel, owner Alain Roussel and trainer Philippe Allaire. Fifth was the Allaire owned and trained Dokha Vedaquaise (3f Prodigious-Sestriere) with Yoann Lebourgeois aboard. Race time was 1.16.6kr.

Post positions are now set for Sunday’s next “B” (Prix de Bourgogne) leading to the Prix d’Amerique. See below, as the favorites appear well-positioned.

Les quatorze partants du Prix de Bourgogne

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Broodmare sells for $345,000
30-Dec-2016 09:12 AM NZDT
New Jersey Breeder of the year
30-Dec-2016 09:12 AM NZDT
USHWA Member of the Year Award
30-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
The Meadows - 195 live cards in 2017
30-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
Friday night at The Meadowlands
30-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
New York, New York Double to continue
30-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
SRF surprised with a 'Year End Challenge'
30-Dec-2016 04:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News