Dream de Nilrem wins Prix de Chaleau Chinon

December 29, 2016 - 5.3/1 Akayama (6f Prodigious -Hirosaka) was a three length winner of today’s harness racing Quinte+ Prix de Salvanhac (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 16 European starters) clocked in 1.14.4kr. David Thomain reined Akayama for trainer Alain Roussel and breeder/owner Mme. Nicole Roussel. 3.1/1 Aupiquarta (6f Goetmals Wood -Illys Way) and trainer/driver J-M Bazire was second ahead of 9.9/1 Xea Venus (8f Charmy Skeeter -Xea Lobell) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer Bjorn Goop.

The Pick5 Prix de Compiegne (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) was won by 2.1/1 Baxter du Klau (5g Oiseau de Feux -Iklia Josselyn) reined by trainer J-M Bazire for owner J.M. Baudouin. And timed in 1.14.7kr. 8.2/1 Bourbon Somolli (5m Sam Bourbon -Jamaica Somolli) was second for David Thomain and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. 10.9/1 odds Black Atout (5m Prodigious -La Lagune) landed the third spot for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Leblanc.

Today’s featured Gr. III Prix de Chaleau Chinon (purse €95,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) went to 1.6/1 Dream de Nilrem (3g Jet Foruna -Naoari de Chamant). Frederic Prat trains this favorite and Eric Raffin did the driving. Norway’s 6/1 Phantasm SOA (3m Cromwell -Ulver H) was second by half-length for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Olivier Raffin and owner Gudbrand ALM Skiaken. Third was fast finishing 9.4/1 Dragon des Racques (3m Love You -Quinte des Racques) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. Jerry Mom (3m Ready Cash -Graziella) was fourth for Nicolas Roussel, owner Alain Roussel and trainer Philippe Allaire. Fifth was the Allaire owned and trained Dokha Vedaquaise (3f Prodigious -Sestriere) with Yoann Lebourgeois aboard. Race time was 1.16.6kr.

Post positions are now set for Sunday’s next “B” (Prix de Bourgogne) leading to the Prix d’Amerique. See below, as the favorites appear well-positioned.