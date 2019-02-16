Dream run at Addington

Tonight was one of those nights at Addington that Southlanders will remember, with the first six races won by horses with strong southern connections.

The Tony Stratford trained Jody Direen capped off some good southern form by winning the first race.

Gore trained and owned by Kenny Baynes, she was driven by junior driver Mark Hurrell. He was born and bred in Southland and has only recently moved to Canterbury full time.

Alister Black’s quality trotter Get Lucky well and truly got rid of his Addington demons in the next race when he sat parked, got the one one, then lead and won.

In some previous starts at Addington he has been a bit wayward, and Black deliberately planned this start to see whether those traits were still there. Tonight’s performance indicates they’re not and the win shows he’s grown up and ready for the big stage.

Race Three was won by Smokin By, trained by Mitchell Kerr. Nathan Williamson seems to be the perfect driving partner for the Mach Three four year old, he’s won on him in three of his four career wins.

Next up a true Southern Bred Southern Reared gelding Eureka, won for Canterbury horseman Grant Payne.

The W ashington VC gelding out of Bryleigh Jewel (Elsu) was bred by Keith and Tracy Norman of Brydone just north of Edendale. He’s now won two of his seven starts. The Normans stand Washington VC at their Bryleigh Stud.

The dream run continued in Race Five when Over The Love bred by Invercargill jeweller Kevin Schuck beat favourite Winterfell. He stormed down centre track and won easily by an impressive two and a quarter lengths.

Trainer Ken Barron has always had a high opinion of the Love You gelding and has been very patient with him. This was only his seventeenth start in three seasons of racing and his fifth win.

He’s out of Schuck’s Chiola Hanover mare Cochy Bondhu. Barron, who’s a big fan of the breed, has the mare’s next foal Cochy Malc, a two year old by Dream Vacation.

Race Six, the feature race of the night, was the listed $146,250 PGG Wrightson New Zealand Yearling Sales Series Fillies and Southland owned Havtime returned to winning form when she scored by a length and a half.

Invercargill lawyer Murray Little shares in the ownership of Havtime with his nephew Malcolm and his wife Sarndra of Cromwell. Malcolm and Sarndra also owned the second horse Allaboutdreams, which is trained by Brett Gray of Ryal Bush.

In the Group Three Summer Cup the southern success continued with Washington VC gelding Letspendanitetogetha beating hot favourite Ultimate Machete.

In the last race the winner Barrett is part owned by Lochiel accountant Stewart Gillan.

A great night of success for the Southerners.