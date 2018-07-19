Dream still in tact for lucky owners

A win on the punt and a quick scroll through social media started a chain reaction that would lead Steve Salter, part-owner of dual Group 1 winner Tact Tate, from Victoria to Brisbane this weekend.

A masterful drive by Amanda Turnbull helped Tact Tate complete a long-awaited comeback to the winners’ stall in last week's Group 2 Sunshine Sprint, following a near 15-month stint on the sidelines through injury.

Salter bought into the gelding in August 2015 after Nathan Jack posted a notice via ‘Twitter’ that he and Turnbull were looking to syndicate a horse they’d bought from New Zealand.

“I had a lucky win on the punt one day and then I saw that Nathan put it up on Twitter. I had always wanted to have one with Nathan and Amanda and I know Amanda likes the McArdles, so when I saw McArdle in the breeding I thought ‘Why not?’,” he said.

“What I also bought into was a great bunch of owners. I have made lifelong friends and Nathan and Amanda have been terrific … I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

Tact Tate's Group 1 wins include the 2016 Nestle 4YO Bonanza and the 2017 Bohemia Crystal.

But following the Bathurst Mayors cup in March 2017, scans showed the gelding had suffered a bone chip. He would race just once between then and June this year.

Salter praised Nathan and Amanda for nursing Tact Tate back to full health.

“Hence the excitement after we won,” Salter said.

“I had a few of my mates asking me ‘Why are you so excited, the Grand Final (Blacks A Fake) is next weekend’.

“But it was the knowledge that we could have lost him that made the win all the more special.”

Salter said he had now made lifelong friends in the ownership group, and hopes to be celebrating just as hard this weekend.

"I don't see any reaason why he couldn't (win). Hopefully he doesn't have to spend too much energy early. I'm worried about a couple inside us but if he shows the speed he did last week he can be up there. It's a Group 1 race and you've got to be in it to win it!"

Tact Tate can also earn his connections an extra $50,000 in UBET Grand Slam Bonuses, if he is able to win on Saturday night. A minor placing would also give them $15,000. Ohoka Punter and Celestial Arden can also earn their connections an extra $15,000 should either place or win.



By Alex Nolan

Racing Queensland