Dreams come true in Group 1

All smiles . . . connections following Father Bob's Group 1 win in the TAB Regional Championships Riverina Final at Wagga tonight.

The TAB Regional Championships have been what dreams are made of with yet another harness racing trainer and driver claiming their first Group 1 victories in the Riverina Final at Wagga tonight.

That trainer is hobbyist Mark Fletcher and that driver is Will Rixon and the pair achieved the remarkable feat with Father Bob.

Causing a minor upset in the $100,000 feature at odds of $11.90 on the NSW Tote, Father Bob had luck in running to win at start 37.

“There was a bit of carnage with a couple of horses locking wheels and I was able to get into the clear so we had a bit of luck in running, I just can’t believe I won it,” said Rixon just after the race.

“I’ve been in three Group 1 races and can’t believe I’ve actually won one.”

Rixon, the grandson of the great A.D. Tony Turnbull, has always aspired to being a freelance reinsman with a goal like this, his main motivation.

Having driven 237 winners prior to tonight’s result, there is no doubt Rixon will be watching this race replay on repeat.

The same can be said for Fletcher who only trains a small team at Amaroo and prior to tonight’s result, had 18 winners to his credit.

“Mark has always been good to me and I can’t thank him enough for the win,” said Rixon.

“He only trains a few horses so this is a very special moment for him as well.”

Father Bob claiming tonight's TAB Regional Championships Riverina Final at Wagga. Photo HRNSW

After drawing inside the second row in barrier nine, Rixon positioned Father Bob three back along the pegs as Teddy Feels Good (Todd Day) set the tempo in front.

With some of the more fancied players working into the race like Metal Rock (Stephen Maguire) and Forever Yin (Blake Jones), the speed was kept honest with the quarters run in 31.1, 28.9, 27.8 and 28.8 seconds.

As there was a break in the field as Rixon already mentioned, he was able to angle Father Bob into the clear and hold out Forever Yin by a head in a mile rate of 1:56.8 for the 2270m.

Father Bob is a five-year-old gelding by Somebeachsomewhere out of the Western Ideal mare Soho Beyonce.

