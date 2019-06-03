Day At The Track

Drew Campbell races to a six win day

10:44 AM 03 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lioness Hanover,Harness racing
Drew Campbell kicks off his six-win day with a 1:54 score behind Lioness Hanover
Derek Davis photo

Drew Campbell put on a clinic of harness driving prowess on Sunday (6/2) winning 6 races on the 10 race program while inching closer to the latest milestone in his sights - Membership into the 5000 career win club.

The perennial powerhouse and current leading driver at Scarborough Downs now sits with 4994 lifetime trips down Victory Lane and with a full slate of drives at Plainridge Park and Bangor Raceway scheduled for the coming week, chances are that Campbell will become enshrined as Mr 5000 well before live racing returns to the Downs next weekend.

En route to claiming victory in the first five races on the card, Campbell opened the day with a 1:54 front-running score behind Lioness Hanover who, in the process, registered the fastest win time of the 2019 Scarborough Downs meet.

He followed that speedy trip up with a pair of off-the-pace journeys with Explosiveafternoon (2:02) and Western Stepp (1:56.4), before returning to the pike-route strategy with the 14-year-old Anderlecht (1:56.3) and CJ Marshall (1:58). Campbell then reverted to the rally-method to secure Thomas B Hanover’s (1:58) third career victory to close out his phenomenal six-pack performance.

Live harness racing will resume on Saturday (6/8) at Scarborough Downs with a special 2:00 pm (EDT) post time on the Belmont Stakes Day program.

The card will feature three $10,000 invitational events; the renewal of the historic Dirigo Pace, The Shady Sabrina Distaff Pace and The Obrigado Trot, all leading up to the simulcast of thoroughbred racing’s third jewel of the Triple Crown season.

Buffet dining will be available in the elegant Downs Club Restaurant for $21 (inclusive) on Belmont Stakes Day and reservations are recommended.

For more information, visit www.ScarboroughDowns.com or visit our Facebook page.

 

By Michael Sweeney

for Scarborough Downs

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Drew Campbell races to a six win day
03-Jun-2019 10:06 AM NZST
Rebellious wins open pace
03-Jun-2019 10:06 AM NZST
None Bettor A scores fifth in a row
03-Jun-2019 09:06 AM NZST
Ulster wins trot feature
03-Jun-2019 08:06 AM NZST
2,900th win for Gerald Longo
03-Jun-2019 04:06 AM NZST
Night at the races for young harness fans
03-Jun-2019 01:06 AM NZST
J-Bo's Albergo wins again
02-Jun-2019 16:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News