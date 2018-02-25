Drew Monti Scores 1,000th Career Victory

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- "It came a lot quicker in my career than I thought it would," driver Drew Monti said after registering his 1,000th career victory on Saturday night (Feb. 24) in guiding Im So Handsome ($5.50) to a 1-1/4 length win in the sixth race at Buffalo Raceway.

At the age of 23, Monti's career has skyrocketed in the past three years as proven by his statistics. He's gone over the 200-win plateau since 2015 including a career-high 294 victories last season. Monti's purse earnings are well over $5.6 million. He also has a driving title to his credit after beating out Jim Morrill Jr. 116-112 to capture the 2016 Batavia Downs' crown.

"My success has led to more opportunities," Monti stated in boasting his win total each year. "I've been getting better horses and have driven in the New York Sire Stakes and hope that continues." It also helps now being the first-call driver for trainer J.D. Perrin, always a top conditioner on the Western New York circuit.

Monti stated he doesn't really worry about his numbers saying, "There's no calculated goal on how many races I have to win every night. I try to win every race but sometimes you are hot and sometimes you are cold. You just have to give your best day in and day out."

When asked about his most memorable victory in his young career, Monti said that winning several New York Sire Stake events are near top of his list but the one that sticks out the most was his first victory driving on behalf of his family.

"I can remember it like it was yesterday, the horses involved and how the race unfolded," Monti recalled. "The first race I ever won, my father (Darrin) wasn't in the winner's circle but the next race I won, it was with our family horse, The Prophet Mary. My dad was in the winner's circle for that. The Prophet Mary was responsible for a lot of wins for our family."

And as for the future, Monti, who had a double on Saturday night, wants to continue roll up the victories and enjoying his time in the sulky.

In the featured $8,800 pace, Mach Stockn Barrel remained razor sharp by notching his third victory in five starts in 2018. The 7-year-old gelding also has a pair of second place finishes this season.

Getting solid cover from P L Jackson past the three-quarter pole, driver Shawn Gray tipped Mach Stockn Barrel ($8.10) three-wide around the far turn and rolled to the length win in 1:56.0 over the fast track. P L Jackson (Mike Micallef) took second with Western Alumni (David McNeight III) rounding out the top three.

Owned by William Emmons and conditioned by James Clouser Jr., Mach Stockn Barrel (Mach Three-Timeless Classic) has earned $16,050 on the season and $136,774 lifetime.

Gray completed the night with five victories in the bike while Billy Davis Jr. doubled. Trainer James Clouser Jr. notched four wins and Gerry Sarama had a triple.

Racing will return on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. with a 10-race program on tap.

For more information including the latest news, upcoming promotions, race replays, results and entries, go to www.buffaloraceway.com