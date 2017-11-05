Charlottetown, PE - Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park and Red Shores Summerside wrapped up the 2017 Drive for Charity promotion on Saturday with $13,400 raised for local charities. Now in its sixth year, the harness racing campaign has earned just over $70,000.
The Drive for Charity event featured 11 of Prince Edward Island's top harness drivers, based on 2016 statistics from Charlottetown and Summerside racetracks. The drivers were partnered with Island businesses who then donated money after each victory to their charity during the promotion.
Here are the participating businesses, drivers and their charities.
Red Shores Racetrack & Casino- Jason Hughes - PEI Hospice Foundation
Daniel R Ross Ltd - Gary Chappell - Camp Gencheff
Meridian Farms - Gilles Barrieau - Kidsport PEI
A&M Snow Removal - Walter Cheverie - MS Society
Hansen Electric - Adam Merner - Canadian Mental Health
MacQuarrie's Meats - Ken Murphy - Upper Room Food Bank
Metro Home Building Centre - Mike McGuigan - Dreams Take Flight
Ocean 100 - Marc Campbell- Olivia Ruth MacLeod Memorial Fund with the Holland College Foundation
Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic - Terry Gallant - Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation in memory of Shelley Gass
MacRae Backhoe and Trucking- Corey MacPherson - Santa's Angel's
'Syntrak Print and Graphic Design - Kenny Arsenault - Autism Society of PEI
The promotion began Thursday June 1st, 2017 and wrapped up on Sunday October 29th, 2017.
Lee Drake