Managing Director for Red Shores present a cheque for $2,600 to the PEI Hospice Foundation.

Drivers, businesses and charities in the 2017 Drive for Charity

Charlottetown, PE - Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park and Red Shores Summerside wrapped up the 2017 Drive for Charity promotion on Saturday with $13,400 raised for local charities. Now in its sixth year, the harness racing campaign has earned just over $70,000.

The Drive for Charity event featured 11 of Prince Edward Island's top harness drivers, based on 2016 statistics from Charlottetown and Summerside racetracks. The drivers were partnered with Island businesses who then donated money after each victory to their charity during the promotion.

Here are the participating businesses, drivers and their charities.

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino- Jason Hughes - PEI Hospice Foundation

Daniel R Ross Ltd - Gary Chappell - Camp Gencheff

Meridian Farms - Gilles Barrieau - Kidsport PEI

A&M Snow Removal - Walter Cheverie - MS Society

Hansen Electric - Adam Merner - Canadian Mental Health

MacQuarrie's Meats - Ken Murphy - Upper Room Food Bank

Metro Home Building Centre - Mike McGuigan - Dreams Take Flight

Ocean 100 - Marc Campbell- Olivia Ruth MacLeod Memorial Fund with the Holland College Foundation

Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic - Terry Gallant - Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation in memory of Shelley Gass

MacRae Backhoe and Trucking- Corey MacPherson - Santa's Angel's

'Syntrak Print and Graphic Design - Kenny Arsenault - Autism Society of PEI

The promotion began Thursday June 1st, 2017 and wrapped up on Sunday October 29th, 2017.



Lee Drake