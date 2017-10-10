Chuck Perry collects his 1,000th victory

(WOODSTOCK, VA--- 10/8/17) ---- Harness racing driver Chuck Perry collected his 1,000th career victory Sunday afternoon at Shenandoah Downs, capping off a memorable six win weekend for the Suffolk, Virginia resident.

The 52 year old reinsman scored his landmark win aboard a 13 year old gelding pacer named B Blissful. The Jimmy Viars trainee was 2016 Co-Horse of the Meet but had yet to reach the winners circle during the '17 fall season in Woodstock. Perry guided the pacer to an early lead Sunday in the second race --- a $4500 conditioned pace --- and held it comfortably until the third marker when A Million Thanks came outside and met the leader stride for stride. B Blissful held off the challenge, regained control and crossed a length ahead of fast closing Gene Eugene in 1:57 1/5.

Perry entered the day with 998 wins and after the day's first three races, had notched numbers 999, 1,000 and 1,001. He kicked off the card with an upset score aboard Renfrow Hauser's Shez In Orbit, then followed B Blissful's triumph with a win piloting Two Shades Of Grey. He completed his four-pack driving Moonshinemonkeys to victory in the fifth.

A trio of trainers whose last name is Lineweaver completed a rare conditioners trifecta in the fourth. Joyce Lineweaver's Welcometotheparty hit the wire first, followed by Alvin Lineweaver's Dinger Four and Eileen Lineweaver's Desired Lady. All three family members are originally are from Mauertown, Virginia. Alvin still resides there while Joyce is now based in Delaware and her mother Eileen is in Pennsylvania.

Shenandoah Downs closes out its second harness racing season with cards on Saturday & Sunday, October 14th & 15th at 1:00 PM. Parking and admission are free. Saturday's highlight is an Autumnfest celebration featuring a Kansas City Barbecue competition, craft beer sampling, live music, a car show, cornhole tournament and more. An upgrade ticket to that event can be purchased at ShenandoahDowns.com.

Darrell Wood