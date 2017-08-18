Harness racing driver Mark Reed disqualified

On 26 August 2016 Mr Mark Reed was requested to provide a urine sample to enable testing for banned substances. The initial sample provided at that time did not meet the required criteria’s and accordingly Mr Reed was directed to provide a second sample.

Mr Reed refused to provide such second sample. Following this refusal Mr Reed was stood down under Rule 183(d).

Stewards yesterday conducted an inquiry into Mark Reed refusing a reasonable direction from Senior Investigator Paul Criddle to provide a second urine sample at Gloucester Park on 26 August 2016. Evidence was taken from Paul Criddle and Mark Reed.

Mr Reed was charged under Rule 238 which states:

238. A person shall not fail to comply with any order, direction or requirement of the Controlling Body or the Stewards relating to harness racing or to the harness racing industry.

In determining penalty stewards took into account:

His guilty plea

His personal circumstances

His time away from the industry

The serious nature of the offence. Stewards were of the opinion that any refusal of a direction impacts on the ability of the stewards to regulate the industry and enforce the rules.

Mr Reed was disqualified for 6 months effective immediately.

Barbara Scott - Chief Steward Harness

Ph: 9445 5176 barbara.scott@rwwa.com.au