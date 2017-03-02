Day At The Track

Driver sent to hospital for precaution

04:38 PM 02 Mar 2017 NZDT
Clear; Lemon Shark hit the line
Grace Bibby Photo

It was a bad start for the Stawell Harness Racing Club when on the first bend in the first race a driver was tipped from her sulky and sent to hospital.

Jackie Barber lost control of horse Showem Shifty and fell from her sulky.

With gravel rash over her body she walked away from the incident, but was sent to hospital as a precaution.

The horse Showem Shifty was a late scratching from the race and the race was re-run half an hour later.

Club manager Lisa McIllvride said both the horse and the driver were fine following the incident.

“As bad as it looked there was nothing major to come from it,” She said.

“Jackie has some gravel rash and the horse will be fine.”

Showem Shifty was assessed by the on court vet and deemed unfit to race.

“The horse dragged its sulky around for a while, but as far as I know there was no injury.”

Once the race was officially completed it was race favourite Lemon Shark who was victorious.

Dundees Desire took out the Brian Gunnell Memorial race while Peppercorn Dell won the Kaye Mathews Memorial race with starting odds of $23.50. 

By Grace Bibby

Reprinted with permission of The Stawell Times News

 

 

