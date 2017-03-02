Six weeks suspension for unacceptable drive

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) Stewards today inquired into the driving tactics adopted by harness racing driver Chris Petroff on TENACIOUS ONE in race 8 at Albion Park on 4 February 2017.

This retrospective inquiry was opened following a direction from the Acting Director-Stewarding, Licensing and Registrations of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC).

Stewards today questioned Mr Petroff regarding his handling of TENACIOUS ONE and in particular his apparent lack of vigour upon obtaining clear running in the home straight. Evidence was also taken from Mr Donny Smith, the trainer of TENACIOUS ONE.

Mr Petroff explained that he drove TENACIOUS ONE aggressively from the start in an attempt to hold the lead however was unable to muster sufficient speed to withstand the challenge from MAJESTIC MAJOR approaching the first turn. This resulted in TENACIOUS ONE obtaining a trailing position behind MAJESTIC MAJOR after that gelding crossed to the lead. Mr Petroff added that when racing in this position the gelding pulled hard throughout, before obtaining clear running to the inside of MAJESTIC MAJOR, in the home straight. Mr Petroff’s response for his apparent lack of vigour in the home straight was that he felt the gelding was making an abnormal respiratory sound consistent with choking down so he elected not to pressure it in the straight.

After considering this explanation, Mr Petroff was issued with a charge pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule 149 (2) which states:

A person shall not drive in a manner which in the opinion of the Stewards is unacceptable.

The specifics of the charge being that as the driver of TENACIOUS ONE in race 8 at Albion Park on 4 February 2017, he failed to drive TENACIOUS ONE with sufficient vigour when he had a clear unimpeded run in the home straight. This failure in the opinion of the stewards constituted unacceptable driving.

Mr Petroff pleaded not guilty and made brief submissions in defence of the charge.

After considering these submissions and the explanation given by Mr Petroff, the Stewards were unable to identify any evidence of the gelding changing gait significantly or racing in a manner that would prevent him from testing TENACIOUS ONE in the home straight. Furthermore, there was no report from Mr Petroff or Mr Smith following the race that the gelding may have choked down as submitted by Mr Petroff today. As a result, the Stewards were of the opinion the drive fell well below the standard expected from a driver of Mr Petroff’s experience and he was subsequently found guilty of the charge.

When considering an appropriate penalty, the Stewards took into account the personal circumstances of Mr Petroff, penalty precedents and his record for breaches of this kind. Stewards recognised that the breach occurred on a favoured runner at a metropolitan meeting at Albion Park and that any penalty must serve as a deterrent to Mr Petroff and fellow participants to illustrate the seriousness of these matters and the negative impact they have on the industry.

Mr Petroff‘s licence to drive in races was suspended for a period of six weeks to commence at midnight 4 March 2017 and expire midnight 15 April 2017.

He was made aware of his right to an internal review into the decision.

1 March 2017

Panel: D Aurisch, M Knibbs & J Hackett