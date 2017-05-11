Drivers named for H3R All-Star Tournament June 4

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - Track management at the Hippodrome 3R today released the names of the eight harness racing drivers who will be competing in the second annual All-Star Drivers Tournament set for Sunday, June 4.

Invited to participate in the tournament will be Stephane Bouchard, Daniel Dube, Sylvain Filion, Yannick Gingras, Jody Jamieson, David Miller, Louis-Philippe Roy and Scott Zeron.

The tournament features a prize purse of $10,000 (US) as the eight drivers will compete in eight races with each driver starting once in posts 1-8.

There will also be a special Meet & Greet before the start of the races where fans will be to get autographs, photos and chat will all eight of the drivers. Live interviews with all eight drivers will take place in the winner's circle throughout the afternoon.

Last year's inaugural All-Star Drivers Tournament winner, Jody Jamieson, was able to pull away with the victory in the last race of the tournament and defeat John Campbell and Sylvain Filion.

This year, a special newcomer to the tournament is Hall of Famer David Miller, who was last at H3R in 2014, driving Lucan Hanover in the $200,000 Prix D'Ete. Also, new to the tournament and representing H3R, is last year's leading driver at both H3R and Rideau Carlton, Louis-Phillip Roy, Montreal native Stephane Bouchard, a career winner of 8,555 races and another Quebec native, Scott Zeron, who last year won the Trotting Triple Crown with Marion Marauder, round out the rookies in the tournament.

Of course, Quebec native drivers Yannick Gingras, Daniel Dube and Sylvain Filion need no introduction to race fans at H3R or anywhere in harness racing.

"This is a superb group of drivers we have coming to H3R on June 4." Said Claude Levesque, president of the Quebec Jockey Club. "I know the harness racing fans not just in Quebec but throughout North America will want to see these great drivers compete in our tournament. It has become one of our biggest events at H3R."

More details about the All-Star Drivers Tournament will be announced shortly and you can also visit, www.quebecjockeyclub.com.