Day At The Track

€400,129 International Grand Prix de l'UET

10:59 AM 01 Oct 2017 NZDT
Drole de Jet, Harness Racing
Drole de Jet rushed him to the millions in Europaderbyt.
Maria Holmén Photo

September 30, 2017 - Drole de Jet (4m Coktail Jet-Likely Jet-Defi d’Aunou) and harness racing trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse set the pace and hung on for a neck victory in today’s Gr. I International Grand Prix de l’UET (purse €400,129, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters, four year olds).

The winner, lightly raced by Vercruysse who said his colt is “very good”, left from post two and led from the start, setting a modest tempo.

Off at 18/1 on the ATG network Drole de Jet bested 4.3/1 Born In The USA (4m Muscle Hill-Christina Rose-Chocolatier) and driver Erik Hoitomt for trainer Nora Hanssen. Third went to 7/1 Monark Newmen (4m Orlando Vici-Lady Value-Alf Palema) and Fredrik Persson. Gareth Boko was fourth after a pocket journey.

The winning Drole de Jet recorded his sixth career victory in 13 starts.  Race time was 1.11.9kr (fractions 1.09.9kr at the first 500 meters, 1.12.5kr at the 1000 mark, 1.13.1kr after 1500 meters). 

DROLE DE JET | Grand Prix de l'U.E.T. - Solvalla (30.09.2017)

Grand Prix de l'UET 2017, Europe Tour - Victory Celebration

Thomas H. Hicks

 

