Dual Breeders Crown champion by Quaker Jet

Quaker Jet and Jean-Etienne Dubois - win the Gr.1 Critérium de Vitesse on the French Riviera.

Im Ready Jet, a three-year-old harness racing filly by the Haras Des Trotteurs stallion Quaker Jet , and one of his first Australian crop, captured her second Breeders Crown title when she won the $80,000 Group 1 at Melton on Saturday night (November 21).

Starting from inside the back row, Im Ready Jet slotted into the one, one trail in the early part before exploding to the front with 1300 metres to go. Despite being pressured in the last lap, the filly pulled out plenty in the home straight to land the thick end of the prize.

The mile rate for the 2240 metres was a brilliant 1:57.2 with the final three sectionals in 28.7, 29.2 and 29.1.

To watch the video replay click here

Im Ready Jet ($153,870) is the richest of the 10 winners from Quaker Jet’s initial crop of 24 foals, 15 of which have raced.

Cracker Jet, also sired by Quaker Jet , finished third in the Breeders Crown for three-year-olds colts and geldings.

Orlando Vici , whose first Australian crop has made a huge impact, was represented by the Breeders Crown Final placegetters in Red White An Bloom (2nd – 3YO C&G) and Brandlo Prince (3rd – 4YO E&G).

Dont Care, a two-year-old gelding by Used To Me , finished a brave second in his $100,000 Final.

Used To Me was also represented by the two-year-old My Used To Me, who scored back-to-back successes at Globe Derby Park recently.

Meanwhile, Love You , the sire of Quaker Jet , also led in a ‘new’ winner in Thank You, who scored at Manawatu Raceway, New Zealand.

Brillantissime, a multiple Group winning son of the great Ready Cash , and who has been fully booked in his first season at Haras Des Trotteurs, was represented by the French-bred three-year-old filly Hopeful Beauty, a runaway winner at Charlton.

Quaker Jet, Used To Me, Love You, Orlando Vici and Brillantissime are all members of the Haras Des Trotteurs sire roster for the 2020/21 season.

Peter Wharton