Dual WA Cup winner retired to stud

My Hard Copy , the richest New Zealand bred son of champion sire American Ideal , will stand his first season at the Highlight Lodge stud, Bullsbrook, of one of Western Australia’s leading studmasters Bill Hayes.

He is a striking individual in every respect.

My Hard Copy was a top racehorse, winning 27 races and being 22 times placed from 89 starts for $1,270,660 in stakes. He won the WA Pacing Cup in 2015 and 2016 and the 2018 Fremantle Pacing Cup, in which he defeated Lazarus, Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca.

As a two-year-old he won in 2:00 as a two-year-old, while at 3 he won in 1:55.2 over 1730 metres at Gloucester Park.

He took his record of 1:51.6 over 1609 metres at Bunbury, winning a heat of the 2015 Inter Dominion Championship, a record which still stands.

Among his other successes were the Pinjarra Cup, Ray Duffy Memorial and numerous free- for-alls and he was placed in the 2016 A. G. Hunter Cup, Fremantle Cup, Cordina Chickens Sprint and Village Kid Sprint and qualified for the 2015 Inter Dominion and the 2016 Miracle Mile.

A son of Western Ideal (sire of Rocknroll Hanover), from Lifetime Success, a sister to the Little Brown Jug winner Life Sign, My Hard Copy’s sire American Ideal was one of the best bred horses ever imported ‘down under’. He has been among the top bracket of sires in Australia and New Zealand for the past few years.

It is fortunate that a son of American Ideal in a performed horse of My Hard Copy’s credentials is to be available to establish this male line. My Hard Copy is out of Readallaboutit, a lightly raced NZ bred mare who, besides My Hard Copy, left others in Our Front Page (1:58.1) and Press Release (1:59.5), both metropolitan winners.

By Presidential Ball, a leading sire and broodmare sire, Readallaboutit was out of Natalia’s Joy, the dam of the Harold Park winner Money In The Pocket and the grand-dam of Secret Rendezvous (1:51), and the Gloucester Park winners Solomon Maguire (1:56.6) and Kenny Maguire (1:59.6).

The family to which My Hard Copy belongs was established in North America, but has been extensively represented in Australia over three decades. It includes top pacers such as the dual Inter Dominion heat winner Run Oneover (1:50.8) and the WA Derby and Golden Nugget winner Manifold Bay.

My Hard Copy is a quality young stallion with the bloodlines, racing performance and conformation to commend him to the most discriminating breeder. His brilliance, speed and courage have marked him as a real topliner.

His introductory fee is $2,000 including GST and his progeny will be eligible for the double Westbred bonus.

For further information phone studmaster Bill Hayes on 0413 257 675.