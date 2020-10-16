Day At The Track

Dual-breed Crossover Pick-5 to debut Friday

07:32 AM 16 Oct 2020 NZDT
MILTON/TORONTO, October 15, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment, home of world class Standardbred and Thoroughbred racing, is set to debut a new dual-breed Crossover Pick-5 wager this Friday evening (October 16).

The Woodbine Crossover Pick-5 will consist of three-races from the Standardbreds at Woodbine Mohawk Park, two-races from the Thoroughbreds at Woodbine Racetrack and will be part of each Friday's Racing Night Live broadcast on TSN.

The wager will start each Friday on Race 2 at Woodbine Mohawk Park with the second leg Race 7 at Woodbine Racetrack. The wager will continue to alternate between tracks until all five legs of the sequence are complete

The Woodbine Crossover Pick-5 will have a $0.20 minimum, a 15 per cent takeout and commence each Friday at approximately 7:26 p.m.

Woodbine Crossover Pick-5
Leg 1: Woodbine Mohawk Park (SB) - Race 2
Leg 2: Woodbine Racetrack (TB) - Race 7
Leg 3: Woodbine Mohawk Park (SB) - Race 3
Leg 4: Woodbine Racetrack (TB) - Race 8
Leg 5: Woodbine Mohawk Park (SB) - Race 4

First race post time each Friday is 4:35 p.m. at Woodbine Racetrack and 7 p.m. at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 

