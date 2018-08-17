Dube hopes trip home a winner with Miso Fast

Dan Dube will return to his hometown for Sunday's C$200,000 Prix d'Ete for 4-year-old pacers at Quebec's Hippodrome 3R and is hoping Miso Fast can add to the numerous winning moments he's enjoyed at the half-mile racetrack during his career.

Dube grew up in Trois-Rivieres and began his career at Hippodrome 3R, which was then known as Hippodrome Trois-Rivieres. He was a top driver and trainer in Quebec before making a name for himself as a driver in the U.S., first with the 1997 Rising Star Award and later with Horse of the Year winners Gallo Blue Chip and Rock N Roll Heaven.

The 49-year-old Dube, who ranks 16th in history with $116 million in purses and 24th in wins with 8,912, has made it a point to compete at Hippodrome 3R every year since the facility reopened in 2012 following a four-year hiatus. He is making his fifth appearance in the Prix d'Ete, which was resurrected in 2014, and is the only driver to appear in all five editions of the event. His best finish came in 2014 when he was second with Quebec-bred star Duc Dorleans.

"It's fun to go back home and see my friends and family," Dube said. "It always brings back good memories, for sure. It would be fun to win (the Prix d'Ete). You want to win every race, and it is always fun to win big races, but that's my hometown so it would be extra special."

Dube has driven Miso Fast once previously, finishing fifth in a division of the Graduate Series at The Meadowlands. Miso Fast started from post 11, in the second tier, in a 12-horse field that raced 1-1/8 miles. He was beaten by 1-1/4 lengths.

"I was locked in, but when I got room late he was flying," Dube said. "I really like him. He's a nice little horse."

Miso Fast, trained by Virgil Morgan Jr. for owner Winchester Baye Acres, will start the Prix d'Ete from post seven and is 7-2 on the morning line. The stallion has won 10 of 46 career races and earned $776,867. Two of his three wins this season came in preliminary rounds of the Graduate Series and he finished second in the final.

The Ron Burke-trained entry of Filibuster Hanover and Eddard Hanover is the 5-2 favorite in the Prix d'Ete. Western Joe, coming off a win in the Sam McKee Memorial, is 3-1.

Burke and trainer Jimmy Takter both have won the Prix d'Ete twice. Takter captured last year's race with Western Fame, who was driven by Trevor Henry. The duo reunites Sunday with Blood Line, who is 5-1.

"We got the seven hole, but other than that I like his chances," Dube said. "He should be good for that track. He's quick and he's fast. Not every horse takes the turns good, but I think it won't be a problem for him.

"I hope he lives up to his name."

Following is the field in post-position order for the Prix d'Ete, which is race 10 at Hippodrome 3R with a planned 3:50 p.m. (EDT) post time.

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer-Morning Line

1-Eddard Hanover-Stephane Brosseau-Ron Burke-5/2

2-Beckhams Z Tam-Ricky Macomber Jr.-Jamie Macomber-4/1

3-Filibuster Hanover-Louis Roy-Ron Burke-5/2

4-American Wiggle-Guy Gagnon-Richard Moreau-6/1

5-Blood Line-Trevor Henry-Jimmy Takter-5/1

6-Modern Reflection-Pascal Berube-Richard Moreau-7/1

7-Miso Fast-Dan Dube-Virgil Morgan Jr.-7/2

8-Western Joe-Doug McNair-Chris Choate-3/1

Coupled entry: Eddard Hanover (1) and Filibuster Hanover (1A)