Duffy produces triple treat

A showcase night for Ryan Duffy and a double for his mate Mick Stanley took the headlines as racing returned to Tabcorp Park Melton.

Duffy entered with three drives and made them all count, saluting on Shoshone Brave, Sundons Courage and Kasbah Kid, while Stanley extended his stellar season with two-year-olds as Bar Room Banta took the honours in the IRT Australia Shakamaker Classic.

Every winning moment was enjoyed on Trots Chat, which debuted tonight as an accompaniment to Trots Vision. Here's a wrap of the winning moments:

Race One: DNR Logistics Pace

Who got up? Shoshone Brave (Isabel Walsh/Ryan Duffy)

What happened? Shoshone Brave from the inside gate found leader's back behind Cocosfella. They found separation at the last bend and Shoshone Brave won handsomely.

Ryan Duffy: "He did what he set out to do today. He showed in the end he was the best horse in the race and finished off that way."

Race Two: VHRC Carlotta's Pride Trotters Free For All

Who got up? Red Hot Tooth (Kari Males/Kerryn Manning)

What happened? Red Hot Tooth cruised on to I Am Pegasus' back out of the gates and then advanced to the breeze with little trouble. Comfortably accounted for Auntie Poppy in the straight to show her class in a comfortable win.

Kerryn Manning: "I'm pleased to actually win a race on her, been so close so many times. She's a horse who gives everything every time. She got into another gear when she found the straight and just tries her best."

Race Three: TAB Multiplier Trotters Handicap

Who got up? Sundons Courage (Brad Angove/Ryan Duffy).

What happened? Nothing, and then everything. Father Christmas put them to sleep early with Izmok tucked nicely on his back, before Anywhere Hugo led up the three-wide line ahead of Sundons Courage and Majestuoso, with the latter two bristling late to try and mow down the fresh front runners. Majestuoso got his nose in front in the dying stages only to gallop with a few metres to run and being relegated, with second-placed Sundons Courage instead claiming the win. Majestuoso was relegated to third, with Izmok elevated from third to second.

Owing to the protest there was no post-race interview.

Race Four: IRT Australia Shakamaker Classic

Who got up? Bar Room Banta (Michael Stanley)

What happened? Bar Room Banta held out Jilliby Retro's early challenge to lead and cleared out as they entered the home straight. Keayang Kamikaze was the best of those running on but Bar Room Banta proved much too good, winning by 10 metres.

Race Five: Hygain Captain Sandy Free For All

Who got up? Kasbah Kid (Geoff Webster/Ryan Duffy)

What happened? Ryan Duffy made it a third salute from five outings with Kasbah Kid tucking behind Forty Thieves out of the gates. The pace stayed honest as Born To Rocknroll ran along in the breeze and when the sprint lane opened Kasbah Kid was ready to pounce.

Ryan Duffy: "It's always good to get the support of the trainers and getting the opportunity to drive horses like this is something you dream of being able to do."

Race Six: Allied Express 3YO Classic

Who got up? Keayang Jackie (Marg Lee/Glen Craven)

What happened? Maajida worked to the lead ahead of Soho Gloria Jane, which meant she parked her main danger - Its Beaujolais - for the last lap. The Emma Stewart runner looked to be cruising at the final turn but paid for her early effort as the pack swarmed, with Keayang Jackie saluting for a third win from as many starts.

Glen Craven: "She's a lovely filly. She's got really high speed. She's a better sit-sprinter, and with a smaller field we were able to get a good trail and she was able to do the job up the straight."

Race Seven: Alabar Pace

Who got up? American Zest (Michael Stanley)

What happened? It was a procession early as Kualoa led with no pressure until the final turn. While Idealsomemagic loomed large on her back, it was American Zest who finished off the best from the one-one to salute ahead of the four-year-old mare, with Repeat After Me running well into third.

Race Eight: Apco Service Stations Pace

Who got up? Ellmers Hoofing It (Amanda Turnbull/James Herbertson)

What happened? The punters came late and got plenty as Ellmers Hoofing It mowed down leader Blingittothemax late. The latter had worked to the front in the early stages and led for all but the closing stages, with James Herbertson swooping in late to win.

James Herbertson: "Lucky to get off the pegs there at the start and we just had to make it a dash home, which we were able too."