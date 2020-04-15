Day At The Track

Dunn, McCarthy and McNair on facebook live

04:00 PM 15 Apr 2020 NZST
Andrew McCarthy
Andrew McCarthy

April 14, 2020 -- What does a Canuck, an Aussie and Kiwi all have in common? They will all be part of COSA TV's next Facebook Live broadcast this Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. (ET) which is Thursday at 11:30am NZ time and 9:30am for Australia.

Doug McNair, Dexter Dunn and Andrew McCarthy will join Greg Blanchard on the show to discuss the path they have each taken to become three of the sport's elite harness racing reinsmen.

McNair, who was the youngest driver to reach 1,000 wins back in 2010, added an O'Brien Award as Canada's Driver Of The Year in 2017.

Australian native Andrew McCarthy has slowly worked his way up the North American standings over the last 12 years and is coming off a career-best season for wins and purse money.

Dunn, in his first full season of driving since moving from New Zealand in 2019, guided the winners of more than $12.6 million and was selected as the HTA's Driver Of The Year in the U.S.

Fans can submit questions in advance of the show or during the Facebook Live broadcast which will be shown on COSA's Facebook page and on the Standardbred Canada website.

 

Greg Blanchard

 

