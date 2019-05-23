Day At The Track

Dunn, McCarthy highlight Post Time

08:08 AM 23 May 2019 NZST
Dexter Dunn,Harness racing
Dexter Dunn, fresh off of a Confederation Cup victory, joins to discuss his upcoming drives
Mike Lizzi photo

Elkton, MD -- Post Time with Mike and Mike presented by the USTA/BetAmerica, is excited to announce the line-up for Thursday morning (May 23) at 10:30 a.m. They will be joined by Andrew McCarthy, Dexter Dunn, and Shannon "Sugar" Doyle.

McCarthy will discuss his upcoming harness racing drives on Sunday at Harrah's Philadelphia in Rodeo Rock and Caviart Ally. Both appear to be ready to take on stakes company as they head into their respective stakes on Sunday afternoon. McCarthy will discuss how they have been training and what he expects from his top Open horses.

Dunn, fresh off of a Confederation Cup victory, joins to discuss his champion 4-year-old drive with Done Well and what he is looking forward to heading into the Camluck Classic in London. He will also talk about his drive on Tiger Thompson N who is having a killer year for trainer Josh Parker. He will try to pull the upset against some of the sports top Open pacers.

"Sugar" Doyle, the announcer at The Raceway at Western Fair District joins to talk about the Camluck Classic coming up next Friday evening. The invites have been sent and it is a top race on the calendar each racing season. Post Time with Mike and Mike will be live there next Friday, with more details to come.

Post Time with Mike and Mike presented by USTA/BetAmerica can be heard live every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. via their website www.posttimewithmikeandmike.com or on the archive at www.betamerica.com/BARN.

 

Michael Carter

Social Media and Publicity Coordinator

