Dunn caps night with 3YO colt pace sweep

MILTON, ONT, October 19, 2019 - Harness racing driver Dexter Dunn completed a night to remember Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park by capturing both 3-Year-Old Colt Pace Breeders Crown eliminations for a six-win night.

A group of 15 sophomore pacing colts were split into two $32,500 (CAD) eliminations to determine the field for next Saturday's (October 26) $600,000 final.

Sent the 1-2 favourite, Bettors Wish sat second to a :27.1 opening quarter set by Cant Beach That, who yielded command as Southwind Ozzi marched to the top from third moving to the backstretch. Southwind Ozzi took the field by the half in :56.3 while Dunn angled Bettors Wish first over from third moving to the final turn.

Bettors Wish drew alongside Southwind Ozzi passing three-quarters in 1:24.2 and powered past entering the stretch. Through the lane Bettors Wish expanded his lead on Southwind Ozzi as he clung to second in the 1:51 mile with Covered Bridge, De Los Cielos Deo and Bronx Seelster rounding the finalists.

"You can't help but love him," Dunn said of Bettors Wish after the race. "He's such a cool horse. He's had a great year and I think tonight was probably the best he's actually felt post parading and that. I've given him some pretty hard runs too the poor wee fella and he just keeps bouncing back. It's a credit to Chris [Ryder] and the team for the job they do--he's just sublime."

Collecting his 12th win from 16 starts this season and his 17th from 28 overall, Bettors Wish has amassed over $1.7 million in earnings for owners Chris Ryder, Bella Racing Ltd., Fair Island Farm Inc. and Bettors Wish Partners.

"Coming into this week [he] had two good weeks in Kentucky and after that I thought 'Well, it's my job that he's not messed up this week,'" Ryder said after the race. "I just kept my fingers crossed for another week. It's been a great year...I just love having him; he's a beautiful horse. We actually had a bit of a hiccup with a foot this week but it came right and he's an easy keeper."

Bettors Wish returned $3.00 to win.

To watch the race replay, click here.

Dancin Lou darted through a seam at the pylons and past tiring leaders to take the first Breeders Crown elimination.

Stag Party pushed for the front heading to the first turn while 4-5 favourite Captain Crunch sat second to a :26.1 first quarter. Captain Crunch soon circled to the lead entering the backstretch while Century Farroh raced anxiously from third before angling off the pegs and brushing to command.

Past the half in :55.4, Century Farroh faced first-over pressure from Air Force Hanover circling the final turn. Captain Crunch fanned three wide through a gap in cover passing three-quarters in 1:23.2 and slid past the dueling and drifting leaders into the stretch. Dancin Lou stuck towards the pylons and had a straight shot to the front in the final eighth, hitting the finish in 1:50.1.

"[The trip] worked out pretty good really," Dunn said after the race. "There was a bit of action in that race. He was really good last out at Lexington but he was better tonight. We took our shot, took a bit of luck and he got around the inside there and really exploded."

Owned by David Kryway and 1362313 Ontario Ltd., Dancin Lou won his 11th race from 27 starts, earning $284,756. Tahnee Camilleri conditions the Sweet Lou colt who advances to the final along with Best In Show, Captain Crunch, Fixed Idea and Semi Tough.

"That was a really good field tonight--I'm just so proud of that little colt," said Camilleri, who made the decision to try Dancin Lou in the Breeders Crown after his win at Lexington two weeks ago. "I'm very thankful it's panned out so far with the owners. I haven't come from a racing background and it's just been a uphill struggle to get recognized. To have a horse like this is great for my career and I'm very thankful the owners gave me a shot."

Dancin Lou paid $12.20 to win.

To watch the race replay, click here.

Post positions for the $600,000 final will be drawn on Tuesday at a press conference. Elimination winners will draw for posts one through five.