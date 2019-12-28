Dunn domination to resume in 2020

Driver Dexter Dunn’s season is done. After a long and prosperous year, Dunn, who exceeded even his wildest expectations, has earned some time off.

“I’m taking 10 days off,” said Dunn on Saturday (12/21). “I’m going to Scotland to visit my daughter.”

Acclimating to the U.S. racing schedule, Dunn found the going a little slow early but by year’s end others were having difficulty keeping up with him.

The statistics were astounding as Dunn drove 2,696 horses competitively, managing to win 461 times.

The gaudy number with the dollar sign to its left was in excess of $12 million.

While Dunn may have come to this country with a solid reputation as the best driver from Down Under, his climb to the top echelon was incredible in that many of the better drives he picked up came later in the season with other top drivers getting first crack at many of the leading horses in the nation.

To read the full article written by Jay Bergman on DFR click on this link.