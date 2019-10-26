Dunn gets first Breeders Crown win

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 25, 2019 - Harness racing trotter Amigo Volo ( Dexter Dunn ) was never challenged in a wire-to-wire mile of 1:54.3, taking the the $600,000 (USD) Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Colt Trot Final on Friday at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

A quartet of trotting colts left alertly but Amigo Volo soared to the top around the first turn and led commandingly by 2 lengths to cut the first quarter in :26.4. Leading the rest of the field from second was Third Shift, with Capricornus third.

The huge favorite, Real Cool Sam, was rolling in seventh through a record-breaking half of :55.3 by Amigo Volo. Third Shift struggled following as Amigo Volo raided three-quarters in 1:24, drawing away into the stretch.

As Amigo Hall put 5 lengths in front of the field, Real Cool Sam's attempt to make up ground was defied by sharp-closing longshot Rome Pays Off, who nipped Chestnut Hill for second.

Amigo Volo (Father Patrick--Margarita Momma) crossed the wire 4 lengths the best in 1:54.3 for trainer Richard Norman. It was Dexter Dunn's first Breeders Crown-winning drive.

Bred by Kentuckiana Farms, the $42,000 yearling is owned by Pinske Stables and David Miller.

Amigo Volo paid $7.10 to win.

To watch the race replay, click here.