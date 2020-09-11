Dunn horses take both Gr3 features

Harness racing trainer Robert Dunn has had a great night at the office winning both feature races on the card at Addington tonight.

After a close second two weeks ago in the Maurice Holmes Vase, underated pacer Classie Brigade has gone one better and deservedly claimed the Group 3 Avon City Ford New Brighton Cup tonight in the hands of top driver Blair Orange.

Orange shot Classie Brigade ( Bettor's Delight - Trigirl Brigade) straight to the lead from the standing start 2600m and proceeded to run a 1-58 mile rate off the front with a blistering last half of 54.8 seconds, effectively ending the chances of the horses behind him. Di Caprio and John morrison got closest from the trail, running the winner to a half head at the line.

The race had a sensation at the start when hot favourite Self Assured broke and would not settle, eventually finishing a long and lonely last for driver Mark Purdon.

The trotting feature of the night also went to a Robert Dunn trained runner.

Sundees Son was back at his brilliant best thrashing a good field of trotters to win the Group 3 Alabar Ordeal Trotting Cup, a race he also won last year in similar fashion.

After a good beginning from barrier one, Sundees Son ( Majestic Son - Stardon) had a nice run three back on the fence before driver John Dunn moved to the parked position at the 900m mark and from there he ran his opposition into the ground sprinting his last 800m in better than 56 seconds to win by five and a half lengths at the line.

John Dunn said after the race the smart trotter was back to near 100%,

"He trialled up really good at Rangiora and if he feels 100% then he is a scary horse to drive.

"He wanted to go and I let him run down the back. He has got a big motor and wouldn't stop," he said.

Sundees Son trotted the 2600m stand in 3-16.0 with a closing 800m in a scintillating 55.63 seconds and a closing 400m in 28 seconds.