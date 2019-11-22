Day At The Track

Dexter Dunn nails down seven winners

03:29 PM 22 Nov 2019 NZDT
Bettor Memories, harness racing
Bettor Memories and driver Dexter Dunn
Fotowon photo

Bettor Memories, racing for owner Gus Dovi and trainer Nifty Norman won the open pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night. 

Driver Dexter Dunn, waited for the early speed to settle then took the lead with Bettor Memories, cutting fractions of :26, :53.4 and 1:21.3 en route to a lifetime mark of 149.3.

The victory was Dexter Dunn’s 7th victory on the night.

Finishing 2nd was Little Ben with Tim Tetrick aboard.  Finishing 3rd was Owosso Flash and driver Tony Morgan.

In the Blue Hen Open Handicap, Q’s Cruise, for owner Jo Ann Loney-King, trainer Jim King Jr. and their driver Tim Tetrick, won in 1:50.2  They were able to survive the fast closing charge of Slick Tony, who was 2nd for driver Dexter Dunn.  Late Mail N with Corey Callahan aboard, finished third.

Trainer Jim King Jr. sent out four winners from his stable on the night.  Tim Tetrick won 5 races.

Next Wednesday November 27, is the $335,000 Hap Hanson Progress Pace  .Also on the card are two $100,000 finals of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund, for two year old filly, colt and gelding pacers. Post Time is 4:30 pm.

There will be no racing on Thursday November 28th in observance of Thanksgiving.

by Al Kraszewski, for Dover Downs

