Dunn stable accepts charges

04:24 PM 22 Mar 2018 NZDT
Robert Dunn, harness racing
Robert Dunn has previously claimed the horses were nobbled – where the caffeine is administered by an outside party.

The Robert Dunn Racing Stable has accepted the charges laid by the Racing Integrity Unit in relation to the return of positive swabs from the Nelson Winter Cup two-day meeting in June.

The Judicial Control Authority for Racing confirmed yesterday that the Dunn stable accepted the charges. A judicial committee are currently looking over the case and a disciplinary decision is expected in the coming weeks.

The Dunn stable is charged with presenting horses with a banned substance.

They returned four positive swabs for caffeine at the Nelson meeting which took place from June 9 to 11.

Three of the horses which tested positive were directly from the Dunn stable, while the fourth was from Craig and Aimee Edmonds’ stable.

However, that horse was under the care of the Dunn stable, which took it to Nelson.

Dunn has previously claimed the horses were nobbled – where the caffeine is administered by an outside party.

His claim caused rifts within the Canterbury harness racing community. He also enlisted the help of a private investigator to undertake his own investigation.

The Dunn stable is currently second in the harness racing trainer’s premiership with 55 wins – 17 behind Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen.

Robert Dunn has three previous convictions for breaches of the prohibited substance rule.

 
 
 
