Day At The Track

Dunn sweeps Weiss Series

11:14 AM 07 Apr 2021 NZST
Trip Sevens, harness racing
Trip Sevens completes a sweep of Bobby Weiss Series action Tuesday at Pocono for driver Dexter Dunn
Curtis Salonick Photo

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono hosted its first Tuesday harness racing card of the year, with the spotlight on three $17,500 divisions of the first preliminary of the Bobby Weiss Series for three-year-old trotting fillies. And all three divisions finished the same way - with the red, black, and white colors of two-time Driver of the Year Dexter Dunn going under the wire first with the winner.

Dunn combined with trainer Nifty Norman and the ownership grouping of Melvin Hartman, David McDuffee, and Diamond Creek Racing in two of the successes. The first came with the Muscle Hill miss Eazy Pass, who raced second-over, then made a "nifty" move to the inside off the far turn and came up the Pocono Pike to post a maiden victory in 1:56.

EAZY PASS REPLAY

 

The team also enjoyed success with the Cantab Hall filly Rebel Girl, who swept to the lead entering the far turn and reduced her mark to 1:56.2 in her initial outing of 2021.

REBEL GIRL REPLAY

 

The fastest of Dunn's three Weiss successes (he had a total of four over the entire card) was behind the Chapter Seven miss Trip Sevens, who moved to the lead early and was under little duress afterwards in lowering her speed standard to 1:55.3. Trainer Blake MacIntosh co-owns the winner with Steve Heimbecker and Mortgage Boys Stable.

TRIP SEVENS REPLAY

 

Pocono will be back in action on Saturday afternoon, featuring the second preliminary of the Bobby Weiss Series for sophomore pacing colts - with the entrants likely to enjoy the fact that One Eight Hundred, a devastating 1:50.2 - :26.1 winner in the first prelim, will be missing from the entrants. First post Saturday is at 12:30 p.m.; program pages will be available at https://www.phha.org/downsmsppps.html.

For full race results, click here.

From the PHHA/The Downs

