Duplicated is Derby bound

Harness racing trainer Dean Braun is eyeing another Queensland winter campaign.

The experienced and highly regarded horseman has enjoyed tremendous success in previous Brisbane raids and is looking to extend on that record with another richly talented pacer.

Just last year, Braun sent the gifted Shartin north and claimed the Queensland Oaks before selling her to North American interests where she has established herself as the best pacing mare in the world following multiple feature race victories.

Itz Nosurprisesthere (2013) and Nike Franco (2014) were other Queensland Oaks winners for Braun.

While his success with the fairer sex is well documented, he’s also prepared many top flight male pacers and looks to have another special prospect in the shape of former New Zealand three-year-old Duplicated.

Purchased recently from the All Stars stable of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, the Somebeachsomewhere gelding is unbeaten in two starts on Australian soil following victories at Bendigo and Ballarat.

And now the Queensland Derby is on the radar.

“I think he’s a very exciting talent with a lot of scope, he’s very quick but he’s equally strong so the Queensland Derby makes natural appeal. Going to Queensland in the winter is good fun and great for my skin tone.” Braun said.

But the Queensland Derby is the hoodoo event for Braun, both Night Of The Stars and Chancellor Cullen was unplaced while Shartin finished a narrow second last year behind The More The Better.

Can Duplicated right the wrong?

A routine victory at Bendigo in 1:58.6 two weeks ago was followed by a clinical victory in the Colin and Heather Holloway Classic at Ballarat in 1:58.4 on Friday night.

In both victories, he finished off in a sub 27 final section.

Duplicated boasts six victories and six minor placings from 15 starts to date.

“He’s done well in both starts to date and shown he’s got some zip, he led in both races and then just blasted up the lane so they haven’t been hard races by any stretch. I’ve had some early interest from North America with this guy but Queensland is the focus.

“He’s headed in the right direction and I’m still sorting him out but the Queensland Derby was in the back of my mind when we purchased him. I know Colt Thirty One is a top colt but I’m prepared to take him on.

“I think he’s a very versatile type and he can run over all distances, his form in New Zealand was very consistent and competed against some high quality rivals. The Queensland campaign offers plenty and I’m sorting out a suitable path to take.”

Duplicated is raced by Braun’s partner, Pauline McColgan.

The Queensland Derby is scheduled for July 21.

Chris Barsby | RQ Web News |