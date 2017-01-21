€120,000 Group races Paris-Vincennes

Durzie wins the Prix de Pardieu
January 21, 2017 - Today’s Gr. II Prix Pardieu (harness racing monte, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 11 starters) at Paris-Vincennes went to Durzie (4f Jag de Bellouet-Shall We) at 6.7/1 odds with Alexandre Abrivard up. L.Cl. Abrivard trains this one for Ecurie Augustin Normand. 1.8/1 Darlhey du Rib (4f Ganymede-Quille Castelets) was second for J.L.Cl. Dersoir, respected monte trainer Joel Hallais and owner Ecurie Rib. 18/1 Dona Maza (4f Jag de Bellouet-Rczyana) was third in a photo for Damien Bonne, trainer Sebastian Ernault and Ecurie de Maza. Fractions were quick and steady (1.12.2kr at 1500 to go; 1.12.2kr at the 1000; 1.13.9kr at 500 remaining, 1.13.4kr finish).

The Quinte+ Prix Brest (Gr. III purse €120,000, 2850 meters, 14 European starters) went to 12.4/1 Ustie Haufor (9f Niky-Lara du Houlbet) in a late surge for Charles J. Bigeon, and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 1.4/1 favorite Avenir de Blay (7g Hooper-Mirabelle de Blay) held second for owner/trainer/driver Tony LeBeller and fast-rallying 32/1 Rod Stewart (7m Love You-Valley Lane) was third with Gabriel Gelormini teaming for trainer Jerry Riordan and owner Graziano Ceccaroni. The winner was timed in 1.14.2kr off steady fractions (1.15.7kr at 1500 to go; 1.14.8kr at 1000 remaining; 1.14.5kr at the 500).

The Gr. III Prix PMU Lyon/Prix de Pornichet (purse €78,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) was won by 6.2/1 Uno Dancer (9g Offshore Dream-Laura Dancer) in rein to Antoine Dabouis for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and breeder/owner Josette Boivin. 3.3/1 Volcan de Bellande (8g Magnificent Rodney-Etoile de Bellande) was second for Mlle. Noemie Hardy and 10.8/1 Verveine du Mony (8f Orlando Vici-Douala) was third for Mlle. Audrey Laroche, trainer Franck Blandin and Ecurie AB Trot.

Yesterday at Vincennes was the Prix de Beaucourt (purse €46,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) and the 1.14.1kr winner was 11.5/1 Coffee Look d’Eam (5g Look de Star-Nidra Pierji) with Anthony Barrier aboard. Second was 4/5 favorite Cash And Go (5m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet), the full brother to Bold Eagle, reined by Franck Nivard for Sebastien Guarato (trainer) and owner Pierre Pilarski. 11.2/1 Coco Flanel (5g Kaiser Soze-Organza Jet) held third for Yoann Lebourgeois.

