Day At The Track

Durzi wins in Paris; USA trainers are abroad

05:12 AM 31 May 2018 NZST
Harness racing
Ray Schnittker, Michel Lachance and Ron Burke in France with LeTrot group
Photo by Joe Faraldo

The Tuesday evening Paris-Vincennes program was highlighted by the Gr. II Prix Victor Cavey (monte, purse €120,000, 2850 meters, eight starters) with victory, in decisive fashion, to 9/1 Durzie (5f Jag de Bellouet-Shall We) with Alexandre Abrivard up. 

L.Cl. Abrivard trains the winner for Ecurie Augustin Normand that was timed in 1.15kr.  The 3/5 favorite Dexter Fromentro (5m Qwerty –Princesse d’Ombree) was second for jockey Camille Levesque, trainer Thomas Levesque and owner Ecurie Pierre Levesque.

The 14/1 Darthey du Rib (5f Ganymede-Quille Castelets) was third for J.L.Cl. Dersoir, trainer Joel Hallais and Ecurie Rib. Dominator Blond and Dhikti Vedaquais were fourth and fifth.

As many know a group of three USA trainers are in France training and inspecting FR trotteurs that may be exported to the USA to compete in races at Yonkers Raceway for the FR imports there. The FR program is shown below along with a few Facebook pics at Grosbois, Cagnes Sur Mer and Tuesday evening at Vincennes.

Monday : Reims/Grosbois

Tuesday : Cagnes sur Mer (plane)

Wednesday : Argentan (train)

Thursday : Meslay du Maine (train)

Friday : Bordeaux (train)

The French journey began May 26, 2018.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

