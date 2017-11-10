Top price for broodmare $135,000

Harrisburg, PA --- Dynamite Dame, a 5-year-old trotting mare in foal to Muscle Hill , was the sales topper at Thursday’s (Nov. 9) harness racing mixed sale session of the Standardbred Horse Sale, going for $135,000 to agent Bryan Montgomery.

A daughter of Muscles Yankee out of the Donerail mare One Sharp Lady, Dynamite Dame was a stakes-winner at age 2 and runner-up to world champion Mission Brief in the 2014 New Jersey Sire Stakes championship.

Her family includes Bold Dreamer, the dam of two-time Dan Patch Award-winner Pampered Princess and O’Brien Award-winner Was It A Dream. Bold Dreamer also is the mother of Satin Pillows, who is the dam of Dan Patch Award-winner To Dream On and sold for $250,000 at last year’s mixed sale.

Dynamite Dame was consigned by Northwood Bloodstock Agency.

Pacing mare Sea Cruise Hanover, an 8-year-old daughter of Dragon Again out of the No Nukes mare Sami Cam, sold for $85,000 to Hickory Lane Horse Farm. Sea Cruise Hanover, who is in foal to Always Be Miki , is a full sister to multiple stakes-winner Sutter Hanover.

Northwood Bloodstock Agency was the consignor.

Megaball Hanover, also in foal to Always Be Miki , sold for $82,000 to Cornerstone Stock Farm. Megaball Hanover is a 4-year-old daughter of Western Terror out of the Matt’s Scooter mare Mary Mattgalane. She is a half-sister to multiple stakes-winners Meirs Hanover and Lady Mattgalane.

Preferred Equine was the consignor.

Moonlight In Miami, a 6-year-old trotting mare in foal to Father Patrick , sold for $80,000 to Richard Arnold. Moonlight In Miami is a daughter of Muscles Yankee out of the Windsong’s Legacy mare Bedtime Song. Her second dam is Bold Dreamer.

She was consigned by Concord Stud Farm.

Rounding out the top five were two mares tied at $77,000 --- trotter Pleasing Lady and pacer Jiminey Three. Pleasing Lady sold to Steve Stewart while Jiminey Three went to Daryl Miller.

Pleasing Lady, in foal to Bar Hopping , is an 11-year-old daughter of Cantab Hall out of the Mr Vic mare Victory Please. Her previous foals include this season’s New York Sire Stakes 2-year-old colt champion Six Pack (by Muscle Mass ).

Preferred Equine was the consignor.

Jiminey Three, who is in foal to Betting Line , is a 4-year-old daughter of Mach Three out of the The Panderosa mare Disneypan. She is a half-sister to stakes-winner Frontierpan, whose first foal, Quatrain Blue Chip, sold for $180,000 on Tuesday. She also is a half-sister to stakes-winner Tomorrowpan and her family includes two-time Dan Patch Award-winner Mystical Maddy.

She was consigned by Preferred Equine.

The Standardbred Horse Sale concludes Friday at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

For complete results visit The Black Book.

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications