Features at Dover Downs

DOVER, Del.--- Outside post 8 was no problem for Earl's Speed who chalked up his second straight harness racing featured trot at Dover Downs on March 1.

After a win from the rail last week, Yannick Gingras drove Earl's Speeder from the outside this week with the same result, a victory in 1:55.1, over a sloppy track. The Earl Of Stormont -Trapezius gelding made it two wins in his last three starts for trainer Dylan Davis and owner Mike Casalino to give him three wins, two seconds and a third in eight starts this year. Streamsong (Jonathan Roberts) was second best edging Marley's Guy (Tim Tetrick) third.

2012 Hambletonian winner Market Share made the winner's circle for the first time in 2017 with regular driver Tim Tetrick piloting a 1:54.1 victory in the sub-feature trot. The victory is the 29th in his career lifting his bankroll to $3,756,576 for trainer Linda Toscano and owners Richard Gutnick, TLP Stable and Blueberry Man Bill Augustine. Buddy Hally (Montrell Teague) hustled home second in front of Deacons Valley (Gingras).

Tim Tetrick had three wins, Montrell Teague, Yannick Gingras, Tony Morgan, trainer Dylan Davis and owner Mike Casalino had doubles.

WAKIZASHI HANOVER, ALWAYS AT MY PLACE, MISSLE J MEET IN $30,000 FEATURE

Three starters – Wakizashi Hanover, Always At My Place and Missle J - who won their previous starts collide in this week’s $30,000 Preferred Handicap, the top event at Dover Downs on Thursday, March 2. First Post is 4:30 p.m.

Wakizashi Hanover makes his first start since late December as he prepares for his 2017 season with Tim Tetrick driving the five-year-old $1.4-millon winner for Buce Kennedy and Tri County Stable of Nova Scotia. Always At My Place won by a nose for Yannick Gingras from post 8 last start in the seasonal debut for the gelding owned by Weaver Bruscemi, Karr, Collura and Burke Racing Stable. Meanwhile the red-hot Missle J steps up after a 1:49.1 success last Thursday in the $20,000 Open pace. Jonathan Roberts has driven the four-year-old in all four of his consecutive wins.

Henderon Farms’ Bushwacker has a history of Dover successes including three already this meet with Corey Callahan at the controls. Hall of Famer John Campbell, the all-time leading money-winning driver who is approaching $300,000,000 lifetime, will drive Lightning Stable’s McCardles Lightning. Cajon Lightning was a solid third in last week’s Preferred with Art Stafford Jr. driving for Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. Arque Hanover already has three feature race wins this meet and leaves from post 1 with Vic Kirby in the bike for Abe Basen, Tom Lazzaro, and Robert Cooper Stables.

Emeritus Maximus (Gingras), fresh from a 1:50 conquest returns in the $27,500 Delaware Special Handicap and starts from the outside in an eight-horse field. He has won three of five starts since being claimed by Don Marine and Brent Hall. The fast finishing Blazing Bobby Sox driven and co-owned by Art Stafford Jr. with his dad, Art Stafford, also has a glittering record of three wins and two close-up finishes. Sweet Rock (Allan Davis) won his previous start racing for Reg Hazzard, G.P.Callolway and Legacy Racing.

Local favorite Mustang Art (Campbell) usually is a factor in the week’s top pace. Driver George &Tina Dennis’ Seventh Secret with be tough from the rail after several weeks of tough racing luck. Rounding out the starters are Al Carter and Doug Lewis’ Captive Audience (Tetrick) and Jenny Bier’s Im Supersonic A (Sean Bier).

Nike Franco N (Tetrick), a highly touted New Zealand import who has won all four of her starts in the U.S. also makes her first start this year for owner Rich Pollucci in the $20,000 Open Handicap pace. Reg Hazzard and Legacy Racing’s Sicily (Davis), a winner last time out, heads the strong opposition.

There is a hard-hitting undercard on the 15-race card.

Monday through Thursday live racing begins at 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are ‘dark days’ at the track. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600.